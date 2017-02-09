News By Tag
HyperBrawl Tournament Smashes onto PC this Summer!
Independent developer Milky Tea announced today that their brand new title HyperBrawl Tournament will be coming to Steam's Early Access in June 2017.
Once every century, the greatest warriors from across time and space gather to battle it out to become the HyperBrawl Tournament champion. HyperBrawl is a sport that combines 'no-rules', hyper speed handball with ferocious player vs. player combat, where only the bravest and most skilled competitors will be victorious. Select your warrior and your weapon before unleashing brawling fury in an arena where goals equal glory.
HyperBrawl Tournament draws its inspiration from legendary games such as Speedball, Rocket League and Battlerite – combining arcade style sporting mayhem, electric paced multiplayer action and fierce arena combat.
Watch the trailer here: https://vimeo.com/
Early Access Game Features:
• Unique Warriors & Weapons: Choose from 10 unique HyperBrawl warriors and 10 unique weapons to destroy your opponents.
• Unique Combat Arenas: Experience 6 combat arenas, each home to one of the warriors and complete with its own special feature.
• Single Player Trials mode: Compete in 8 individual mini games that enable and encourage the player to improve their core warrior skills and unlock new content including warrior skins, weapons and characters.
• Multiplayer Tournament Mode:Use the skills you have learned in the trials and compete with friends in 1-4 person multiplayer games of either 1v1 or 2v2 tournaments, both locally or online.
Game USPs
· A fusion of electric paced, 'no rules' handball with ferocious PvP arena combat.
· Unique warrior & weapon combinations enabling skill development and ensuring re-playability.
· Smash and destroy opponents with devastating weapons and unique rage attacks.
· Score incredible goals by perfecting the special aftertouch ability.
· Player and spectator entertainment – A truly great party game, combining intense action and laugh out loud humour that make for amazing E-Sport potential.
· Local & Online Multiplayer - Up to 4 player local couch play/online multiplayer.
