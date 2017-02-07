 
Industry News





Hungry Howie's Pizza Thanks Fans With Howie Rewards Loyalty Program

National Pizza Franchise Wants Customers To Earn Free Pizza With New App Addition
 
 
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Hungry Howie's Pizza, originator of the Flavored Crust® pizza, announced today the launch of their new loyalty program, Howie Rewards™, offering fans a new way to earn free pizza. As an added bonus, pizza fans will receive 10 Howie Points™ just for joining Howie Rewards™ through their online ordering account.

After modernizing its digital platform with online ordering capabilities in 2015, Hungry Howie's hopes that Howie Rewards™ will continue to encourage fans to order online or through its mobile app from any of the brand's participating locations.

The brand will award 10 Howie Points™ for every qualifying online or mobile app purchase with a pre-tax total of $10. After accruing 60 Howie Points™, fans will earn a reward – currently a free medium two-topping pizza. No purchase is necessary for pizza enthusiasts to redeem rewards at any of Hungry Howie's participating locations.

Integrating their mobile ordering capabilities with this loyalty program will provide Hungry Howie's customers a seamless and convenient experience through their mobile app. With the launch of their new loyalty program, Hungry Howie's aims to achieve an incremental boost in sales, a bolstered fan base and enlarged return traffic.

"This is a major milestone for our business in the technology realm and we're excited to launch Howie Rewards™," said Steve Jackson, CEO of Hungry Howie's. "Our new loyalty program will allow us to reward our most dedicated fans and keep satisfying their hunger for their favorite flavored crust pizzas."

The chain's famous flavored crusts, such as Cajun, garlic herb, butter and Asiago cheese, combined with its superior ingredients has made Hungry Howie's a top choice for pizza nationwide for over 40 years. Currently, the franchise has more than 550 locations open or under construction in 21 states across the U.S.

For more information on Hungry Howie's, please visit www.hungryhowies.com. For full details on Howie Rewards™, please visit www.hungryhowies.com/HowieRewards.

###

About Hungry Howie's Pizza

Founded in 1973, Hungry Howie's Pizza is a national pizza franchise that is loyal to its tradition of providing delicious, high-quality and original Flavored Crust® pizzas including eight flavors: butter, butter cheese, Cajun, garlic herb, onion, ranch, sesame and Asiago cheese. Its menu features oven-baked calzone-style subs, Howie Breads®, crisp & cool salads, and flavored wings that create a unique and irreplaceable position in the pizza market. Starting in Taylor, MI, Hungry Howie's Pizza has grown to almost 550 locations in 21 states across the U.S.

