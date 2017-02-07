News By Tag
Loiacono Literary Agency takes on Daniel C. Lorti's series starting with The Missing Factor!
Jim Factor, an engineer turned arms dealer, is approached at a convention in Europe by a gentleman with a sweet deal: be the moderator in negotiations with a client and make over a half million dollars. Wined and dined and receiving the funds, Factor bows out, thinking, Life is good.
Then the phone rings and all he hears is, "Run!"?
A novel of deadly cat and mouse that takes you across the globe with twists and turns, eliciting many gasps. Hunted by the Russian mafia, Factor has to disappear yet hide in plain sight until…
Daniel C. Lorti has a B.S.E. (summa cum laude) and an M.S.E from Arizona State University. An aerospace engineer with military sensors, weapons, and intelligence background, he was Chief Radar Engineer for the Northrop Grumman Corporation for many years. In 1995, he was appointed to President Clinton's twenty-member conference committee for Trade and Investment in Northern Ireland. As an international arms broker, he conducted business in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. In 2003, he and his partners sold a highly-classified aerospace company to Northrop Grumman. He currently resides in Southern California.
A writer of factual fiction, Lorti is the author of The Avignon Legacy. The Missing Factor is book one in the Jim Factor series. Next in line are The Business End, and The Mulligan. He is currently working on the sequel to The Avignon Legacy.
Represented by Loiacono Literary Agency (http://www.loiaconoliteraryagency.com/
Loiacono Literary Agency
9122302207
jeanie.loiacono@
