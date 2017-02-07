News By Tag
Buttonwood Village To Host Open House Event On Friday, February 17
Attendees Can Save Up to $6,500 on New Home Purchases Initiated During Event
During the event, the public will be invited to tour the community and various on-site home models while also enjoying the hospitality of its staff and residents. They will also get a first hand look at such on-site amenities as the newly remodeled clubhouse, heated swimming pool, a bocce court, shuffleboard courts, horseshoe pits, private catch-and-release fishing lakes, and more.
A $1,500 savings and free porch screening will be applied to any home purchases that are initiated during the open house. In addition, Buttonwood Village is also offering savings of $2,500 to $5,000, a free golf cart, and free lot rent for up to six months for new home purchases executed by March 30, 2017.
Commenting on open house event, Buttonwood Village's Jim Marlow stated, "Our team takes great care in creating a community that residents can proudly call home and this is an excellent opportunity for potential owners to come and experience everything that we have to offer. We are proud to be a destination of choice for individuals looking to own their own piece of paradise along the Gulf Coast, offering a luxury retirement lifestyle coupled with a wealth of amenities and entertainment."
ABOUT BUTTONWOOD VILLAGE
Buttonwood Village is an upscale 55+ community located in the idyllic Gulf Coast town of Punta Gorda, Florida. Situated on 54 acres of pristine nature preserve, including lakes stocked for fishing, Buttonwood Village is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts. The social center of Buttonwood Village is a 4,800 square-foot recreation center that boasts a variety of activities and special events for residents, as well as a heated swimming pool, shuffleboard courts, and horseshoe pits. Both new construction and pre-owned homes are offered at Buttonwood Village, while seasonal rentals and annual leases allow greater flexibility for those individuals who prefer not to own a property. For additional information, please visit http://www.buttonwoodvillage.com.
