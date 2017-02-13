News By Tag
Amazing Lash Studio Wayne,NJ Soon To Open!
Look amazing and feel beautiful all day every day with eyelash extensions from Amazing Lash Studio Wayne!
The Wayne, NJ Amazing Lash Studio eyelash bar will be located at 1210 Hamburg Turnpike Suite 30 Wayne, New Jersey.
Amazing Lash Studio has 4 proprietary eyelash extensions styles that are used to customize your look.Your lash stylist will conduct a complimentary consultation to help undertsand the look you want to achieve. Plus relax in your own personal suite during your application process!
Visit the Wayne Amazing Lash Website at https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/
About Amazing Lash Studio
Developed by founders Jessica and Edward Le ,they knew the demand for eyelash extension services was overwhelming. After opening a couple of locations they realized bringing their unique services to the market and affordability they decided to make Amazing Lash Studio a Franchise.
Page Updated Last on: Feb 13, 2017