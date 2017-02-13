 
February 2017





Become Certified for Culture Change

Minneapolis-based organizational consulting firm, Work Effects, announces registration for next Strategy Culture Alignment Certification
 
 
MINNEAPOLIS - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Work Effects is hosting their signature Strategy Culture Alignment Certification in downtown Minneapolis this June. The objective of this Certification is to enable professional change management consultants to gain the skills needed to facilitate cultural alignment using Work Effects' unique approach.  The event is set to take place Wednesday, March 1 through Thursday, March 2, 2017 at the Canadian Pacific Plaza.

Work Effects has created 10 dimensions of culture to provide the structure needed to define, discover, develop, and deploy a culture that is purposefully aligned to the organization's unique strategy. While many view culture on a continuum of bad-to-good, Work Effects frames a dimension of culture as good-to-good, placing importance on the approach that is the right fit for an organization's strategy. Participants will gain the knowledge to systematically align strategy and culture to implement this revolutionary approach to cultural change.

The two-day Certification includes breakfast, lunch, and a networking happy hour. In addition to hands-on practice, participants will receive all resources needed to implement strategy culture alignment. Certified participants also become part of the growing Work Effects community of consultants to share best practices, obstacles, and updated tools or techniques.

Work Effects has held four Certifications in the Minneapolis area. Monica Dornbach Munson, Director of Sales Training & Development of Twincities.com/Pioneer Press, shares her experience from the February session, stating, "The Work Effects team provided foundation for what culture is and how to assess its alignment with business strategy, supported by both empirical and theoretical data. I'll be able to incorporate best practices and measurable tools to assess what might prevent strategy success in the coming year via culture's role in planning. I truly appreciate the development value Work Effect's Certification delivered." To register, please visit http://www.work-effects.com/events/register

Work Effects

Work Effects encompasses two organizational management consulting practices: Leadership and Culture, both rooted in the concept of Trust. The team of Ph.D. consultants and industry leaders has conducted thousands of coaching engagements and delivered more than 4.5 million surveys working with hundreds of companies in more than 90 countries. Work Effects' holistic approach aligns trusted leaders with a unified vision, and strategic goals with purposeful culture. Recognizing that each organization is unique, Work Effects believes in tailored solutions to maximize internal resources while reducing costs. Visit Work-Effects.com to learn more about Work Effects' client solutions and consultant opportunities.

Media Contact
Sarah Reed, Marketing Coordinator
6122882279
***@work-effects.com
