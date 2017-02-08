Robust Model for STEM Summer Camp With Robotics and Computer Science

Thanks to the promotion of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education in schools, many parents recognize these should be an essential element of children's summer experiences. But trying to choose a summer STEM program can be overwhelming. What are the most desirable characteristics of a summer robotics and STEM camp?

Thanks tothe promotion of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education in schools, many parents recognize these should be an essential element of children's summer experiences. But trying to choose a summer STEM program can be overwhelming. What are the most desirable characteristics of a summer robotics and STEM camp? Let's take a look.



Blending Engineering and Creativity, with Mathematics as a Language



Parents and educators continually seek ways to encourage creativity and innovation among students. Good STEM programs are designed to do exactly that.



Storming Robots programs harness children's creativity and support it by teaching sound engineering principles, modeling systematic implementation techniques. To provides children with a strong introduction to engineering and computer science effectively, SR stresses algorithmic method with mathematics as the language, instead of constant just trial-and-errors.



Instructors with Year-Round Instead of Seasonal Experience



If you are looking for a program that can develop your child's potential with in-depth learning, instructors' technical backgrounds must measure up.



At Storming Robots, instructors work with robotics and computer science throughout the year instead of seasonally. They are individuals with knowledge and experience to adjust projects requirement in order to keep each individual challenged, as well as ability to differentiate possible effective solutions versus wild guesses. This level of ability is gained via real-life, practical experience instead of only studied the concepts.



In addition, you will find many of SR's instructors are Certified RobotC Instructors, granted by the Carnegie Mellon University Robotics Academy.



Application- Based, Open-Ended Challenge, but Goal-Oriented Projects



Tell me, I'll forget

Show me, I'll remember

Involve me, I'll understand

—Chinese proverb



To maximize long-term knowledge retention, institutions should promote robotics engineering with varied, open-ended challenges and scaffolding complexity objectives, with a hands-on approach. While students must be guided to stretch their minds through Open-ended challenge, it must be done without losing sight of goals.



For more than 10 years, Storming Robots has provided year-round and summer camp programs that do exactly this. All SR projects are application- based with a definitive set of objectives. Each project stresses understanding rather than memorization. Students are guided through systematic divide-and-conquer methods to meet the target, while given ample opportunities for creativity.



Make Problem Solving and Engineering Processes Habit, Not a Task. Using Robotics Engineering and Computer Science as a Tool, Not the Goal



Programs are far more effective if it could make engineering processes habits, not tasks.



SR stresses "HOW," i.e., the process to take a project from start to finish, not just a few technical concepts. They are led and given the experience of a complete development process.



Then, the key finesse practice that SR uses to achieve this: instilling intrinsic motivation and resourceful learning habit. This heightens the appreciation of the engineering process.



Facilitate Long-Term Impact



When you spend hundreds or even thousands of dollars for a summer program, you want some assurance that your child will be able to extend what he or she has learned beyond camp. Programs designed to offer long-lasting benefits will increase your return on investment.



Storming Robots stands out from other STEM programs by providing students with a long-term learning sequence roadmap. This roadmap helps them progressively build and strengthen their skills from grade through high school, preparing them to succeed at competitive colleges. Skill- building opportunities, including:



- Public speaking to demonstrate students' advanced independent projects at the Flagship event of Maker Faire



- Students substantiate their work with



- Opportunities to compete in



- Mentorship opportunities.



- Partnership with the Maker Corps, as well as the National Robotics Week.



These all build a powerful sense of achievement in students.



More impressively, SR's strong lessons in



For example, Storming Robots alumni have received offers for highly paid summer internships before completing their first semester in college. As freshmen, some were accepted into engineering project teams that usually take only sophomores through seniors.



See What Previous Participants Say



Choosing the right summer camp or school enrichment program is easier when you have access to insightful reviews and testimonials from previous participants and their parents. Storming Robots has a pristine reputation that comes from providing students with an invaluable learning experience. Our students' successes begin in grade school and extend through their college years.



Visit the Storming Robots' online



Enrollment for 2



