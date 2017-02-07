The Diamond Galleria to Present 12 Evansville Charities with Donations February 23

Check Presentation Event Benefits American Heart Association, YWCA, 10 More

-- On Thursday, February 23, The Diamond Galleria will be presenting more than a dozen local charities with sizeable donations. "We're starting the event at 6 pm," said Tyna Wheat, Owner & Managing Partner of The Diamond Galleria, "and are urging everyone to be there for the check presentations, which will happen at 7 pm. It's a great way to show your support for these wonderful organizations, who do so much good work here in Evansville."Charities receiving donations include; Touch, Heartsaver, YWCA, Easter Seals, March of Dimes, Tri-State Medical Alliance, CASA, Susan G Komen, Evansville Junior League, Broken Homes, Mended Hearts, and the American Heart Association. Each of these organizations supports Evansville area residents as they deal with health concerns and other challenges.From the day the doors first opened, The Diamond Galleria has been committed to giving back to local charitable organizations, sponsoring events, hosting fundraisers, and donating proceeds from special promotions. "Making a difference in the community is our mission, from helping a young man buy the ring that will begin the next chapter with the love of his life to giving back to organizations that save lives right here in the Tri-State," says Bert Wheat, Managing Partner of The Diamond Galleria"It's all about the love," said Wheat. "Our customers are very passionate people – and not only about their own relationships. We've found that locally, there's a tremendous desire to help each other out. We host in-store fundraising events to give people the opportunity to help make a meaningful difference, and the community response has been overwhelming."Everyone is invited to attend the check presentation event and learn more about these amazing local charities. The Diamond Galleria is located at 6245 Vogel Road in Evansville.