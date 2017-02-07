 
Industry News





IndyCar Racer & Dancing with the Stars Runner-up James Hinchcliffe joins Like A Pro

 
 
DENVER - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Like A Pro, LLC (www.likeapro.com) announced this week that IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe is on board with a profile on the Like A Pro platform.  A native of Canada, Hinchcliffe has placed as high as 6th place at the fabled Indianapolis 500. In 2015 he was seriously injured during a practice run at Indianapolis but he made an amazing recovery and returned to the race again in 2016, winning the pole position and ultimately finishing 7th.  James was paired with professional dancer Sharna Burgess during Season 23 of Dancing with the Stars which aired in the fall of 2016.  The pair came in 2nd place.

Following tenures with both Newman/Haas Racing and Andretti Autosport, Hinchcliffe is currently a member of the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports team.   In the fall of 2016, James also appeared on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud that featured IndyCar drivers competing against swimsuit models.  His profile on Like A Pro gives James a more direct connection to his fans, and offers a platform from which he can identify and offer for sale the gear and apparel he uses and recommends.  "Athletes are influencers, plain and simple," stated Like A Pro President Jonathan Ressler.  "Many youth athletes want the same gear as their favorite players, and fans of all ages are informed by the sense of style that certain athletes embrace," he continued.    Examples of products that James Hinchliffe uses, which can be purchased directly from his profile, include his favorite Spyder (http://bit.ly/2l8ttKD) t shirt and his actual Pro Shade (http://bit.ly/2kLTYor) racing helmet.

About: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations.  Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™.  By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.

Click to Share