News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
IndyCar Racer & Dancing with the Stars Runner-up James Hinchcliffe joins Like A Pro
Following tenures with both Newman/Haas Racing and Andretti Autosport, Hinchcliffe is currently a member of the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports team. In the fall of 2016, James also appeared on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud that featured IndyCar drivers competing against swimsuit models. His profile on Like A Pro gives James a more direct connection to his fans, and offers a platform from which he can identify and offer for sale the gear and apparel he uses and recommends. "Athletes are influencers, plain and simple," stated Like A Pro President Jonathan Ressler. "Many youth athletes want the same gear as their favorite players, and fans of all ages are informed by the sense of style that certain athletes embrace," he continued. Examples of products that James Hinchliffe uses, which can be purchased directly from his profile, include his favorite Spyder (http://bit.ly/
About: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations. Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™. By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.
Contact
Like A Pro
***@likeapro.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse