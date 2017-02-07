PM Capital's CEO Scott Carter Keynote Speaker at Large Investor Conference

PM Capital is Expanding its Workforce in the Salt Lake Valley

-- PM Capital, LLC, a premier precious metals company, announced that Scott Carter was a keynote speaker at a large investor education conference in Salt Lake City this past weekend. Carter, who recently joined PM Capital as its Chief Executive Officer, is a sought-after speaker on current financial issues facing the nation and world. He regularly appears on national news shows discussing the global economic environment and is one of the leading experts in the precious metals industry. The company also announced its workforce expansion in the Salt Lake City area.The investor education conference was organized to give people from around the country a chance to better understand different strategies on preserving and protecting their hard-earned dollars in today's volatile and changing economic times. "I was pleased to be able to spend a day with hundreds of incredibly bright and interested people who, just like me, are trying to figure out how to invest their income in ways that will build and protect their wealth," said Carter. "People are realizing that the old way of investing--buying a home, a few stocks and putting some money in your company's IRA, doesn't necessarily work anymore." Carter, in his presentation to the audience, stressed that the US dollar is coming under significant pressure globally and savvy investors are revising their wealth management approach to deal with the changing financial landscape. "Counter measures are necessary so that your buying power remains the same, even the midst of a continued devaluation of your hard-earned dollar. You should be taking a good look at your assets to make sure you are diversified in a way that most remain stable and solid, even when others are hit with wild fluctuations and fallout of a volatile and ever-changing financial and geopolitical state of affairs."PM Capital also announced that it is expanding its workforce in the Salt Lake Valley. "I am excited about the growth of PM Capital and our additional hiring in the Salt Lake City area. I had no idea what a pro-business, entrepreneurial metroplex it is. All sorts of businesses, have been opening offices in the area including software companies, aerospace product makers and medical device manufacturers, and there is loads of venture capital money pouring in," Carter said. "I now get why it is being dubbed "Silicon Slopes" and I am thrilled PM Capital can be part of the innovation that is happening here."PM Capital, LLC, is a premier precious metals company based in the Salt Lake Valley that provides gold, silver and platinum investment products to investors who desire to diversify their financial portfolios. With its diverse marketing strategies and unwavering commitment to exceptional customer service, PM Capital sets itself apart from other precious metal companies.