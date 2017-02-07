MediaKool.Com Introduces Their Internet Marketing Services The company is helping Photographers and DJs to gain more traffic to their websites. LAS VEGAS - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- MediaKool.Com, a premier Internet Marketing Company, has announced the introduction of their marketing services. The company's experienced consultants are putting their focus on the issues that plague these entertainment service providers: Internet visibility, Google rankings and website design.



Keith Richard, the spokesperson for MediaKool.Com, stated, "There are several Internet marketing agencies available, but many of them work with several different types of clients. Because the consultants at MediaKool.Com have worked in the entertainment services industries for over 20 years, we only wanted to concentrate in the entertainment service industries."



"This is where our company can help. We are uniquely positioned to capitalize on our knowledge to connect these service providers with new clients."



MediaKool.Com has launched their new website. At MediaKool.Com you can find information that explains actions one could take if they are interested in gaining more traffic to their company website.



The information provided on the website offers Internet



Keith also said, "These service providers are spending their time doing what they do best ... running their business. We align our services with the Photographers, DJ companies and other entertainment service providers as an aid to their overall marketing plan."



About MediaKool.Com



The consultants at MediaKool.Com are seasoned professionals who have worked in the entertainment services fields in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. MediaKool.Com was formed when the founder, Keith Richard, discovered that many entertainment services providers were underutilizing the abundance of web traffic that is available. Whether you are a Photographer, a DJ, an Event Planner, or any other type of entertainment service provider, MediaKool.Com will lean on their years of experience to assist in the marketing efforts of your business.



Media Contact:



Keith Richard

Las Vegas, NV

Telephone: 702.907.3387

Email: keith@mediakool.com

Website: End -- MediaKool.Com, a premier Internet Marketing Company, has announced the introduction of their marketing services. The company's experienced consultants are putting their focus on the issues that plague these entertainment service providers: Internet visibility, Google rankings and website design.Keith Richard, the spokesperson for MediaKool.Com, stated, "There are several Internet marketing agencies available, but many of them work with several different types of clients. Because the consultants at MediaKool.Com have worked in the entertainment services industries for over 20 years, we only wanted to concentrate in the entertainment service industries.""This is where our company can help. We are uniquely positioned to capitalize on our knowledge to connect these service providers with new clients."MediaKool.Com has launched their new website. At MediaKool.Com you can find information that explains actions one could take if they are interested in gaining more traffic to their company website.The information provided on the website offers Internet marketing for photographers and DJ advertising. The web services include on-page and off-page optimization, blog setup, pay-per-click, and website design & speed.Keith also said, "These service providers are spending their time doing what they do best ... running their business. We align our services with the Photographers, DJ companies and other entertainment service providers as an aid to their overall marketing plan."About MediaKool.ComThe consultants at MediaKool.Com are seasoned professionals who have worked in the entertainment services fields in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. MediaKool.Com was formed when the founder, Keith Richard, discovered that many entertainment services providers were underutilizing the abundance of web traffic that is available. Whether you are a Photographer, a DJ, an Event Planner, or any other type of entertainment service provider, MediaKool.Com will lean on their years of experience to assist in the marketing efforts of your business.Media Contact:Keith RichardLas Vegas, NVTelephone: 702.907.3387Email: keith@mediakool.comWebsite: http://www.MediaKool.Com Source : MediaKool.Com Email : ***@mediakool.com Phone : (702) 907-3387 Tags : Marketing For Photographers , SEO for photographers , Dj Marketing , Photographer Seo , Dj Website Design Industry : Entertainment , Music , Photography Location : Las Vegas - Nevada - United States Subject : Websites Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

