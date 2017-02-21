Country(s)
Do It Yourself Legal Docs offers new innovation to the online legal services industry
New innovation in online legal documents and services community
Do It Yourself Legal Docs has reverse engineered the business model of its competitors, and the company's software will offer a more comprehensively customized legal document in the areas of business formation, estate planning, and consumer Chapter 7 Bankruptcy. Each document that a customer receives from doityourselflegaldocs.com will be specific to the needs of the individual consumer.
In the area of bankruptcy, Do It Yourself Legal Docs will offer complete consumer Chapter 7 Bankruptcy software that will identify the property exemptions for the State a customer resides in, without having to research any Federal Bankruptcy Codes or State Statutes. Do It Yourself Legal Docs will also provide links for consumer credit counseling courses which every debtor must take before filing bankruptcy. Doityourselflegaldocs.com will provide step by step virtual customer service assistance as well as real time professional legal assistance.
Do It Yourself Legal Docs will be launching a crowdfunding campaign soon where the company will offer several exciting perks for everyone wanting to be involved in our pre-launch campaign. Doityourselflegaldocs.com is confident it will offer its customers a new and innovating way online legal documents and services are delivered to the public.
