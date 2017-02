Central Florida's Hottest Classic Car Auction Returns to Lakeland February 24-25

Hot Bidder Savings Available as Carlisle Auctions Hosts Two Days of Automotive Excellence

-- Two times a year Carlisle Auctions does business in central Florida and judging by the success of these two events, maybe two just isn't enough. The Pennsylvania based auction team returns to Lakeland and the SUN 'n FUN campus as part of Winter Florida AutoFest for two-days only, February 24-25. The collector car auction offers more than just classic cars, there are trucks, motor coaches, collectibles and more; all available to the highest bidder. Best of all, demand to be involved is such that the Carlisle Auctions' streak of sold out consignment lots continues, in fact every Carlisle Auction ever produced in Florida has sold out!As sold out numbers go, the two-day auction hosts over 400 available lots and items up for bid are an automotive time capsule. At least 100 years of machinery will move and the auction is ultimately a great way for someone to either add to an already impressive classic car collection or maybe just serve as a way to jump start a newbie into the hobby. Regardless, demand is high; meaning the quality and quantity of consignments continues to increase. Also increasing is demand to be part of the fun as a bidder and that trend is proving once more to be true with a jump in pre-event bidder registration. Better yet, apackage is available by using thewhen registering. This discount is available now through February 24 by calling 717-960-6400.With over 400 consignments, it's impossible to mention all of them, but a pair that stand head and shoulders above the rest are a 1937 Ford Woodie and a 1974 Pontiac Trans Am. The Woodie is blue on the outside with a tan interior and is powered by a 350-cubic inch engine. With an immaculate restoration under its belt, it's perfect for cruising due to its IFS chassis, full custom interior, AC, power steering and power breaks. Not to be out done, the '74 Trans Am is a powerhouse waiting to be opened up on one of Florida's many great highways. Painted Buccaneer Red with an amazing white interior, the screaming chicken on the hood lets everyone know what this car is all about. This car is original all around, with just 44,000 miles on the engine/drive train and nearly everything that makes this car go and be what it is…yep, also original!Many more of the 400+ consignments are available for review at www.CarlisleAuctions.com . This web page is also home base for all things related to this and any of Carlisle Auctions other three events. Learn about theguarantee, how to get involved with an upcoming event and more., given that Winter Lakeland consignments are some of the strongest ever, bidders are encouraged to continue pre-registering for the weekend. This event truly does offer more cars, more people and even more excitement and it all starts February 23 with Carlisle Auctions and Carlisle Events at Winter Florida AutoFest in Lakeland.