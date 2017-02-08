News By Tag
National CARES Uses MyPledger Mobile Fundraising System to Exceed $100k Goal by $25k at Annual Gala
Gala attendees used MyPledger to raise $25,000 over the $100,000 goal.
The second annual CARES gala was attended by nearly 500 guests in support of Susan L. Taylor, National CARES Mentoring Movement Founder and CEO and Essence Magazine Editor-in-Chief Emerita. The event was hosted by Tamron Hall, former co-host of the third hour of NBC's "Today," and Georgetown University Distinguished Professor and prolific best-selling author Michael Eric Dyson. Honored that evening were renowned entrepreneur and hip-hop icon Russell Simmons; Lonnie G. Bunch III, the driving force and founding director of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture; and Charles D. King, executive producer of the critically acclaimed film Fences, and Founder and CEO of the firm, MACRO.
"For over ten years, National CARES has been working to ensure the socio-emotional well-being of young people in need across the nation, and this year's Gala serves as a great opportunity not only to celebrate all that has been accomplished, but also to recognize those who make this continued work possible," said Chivonne J. Williams, National CARES' Executive Director.
Tamron Hall made the perfect introduction of the MyPledger dashboard describing the ease of pledging via text messaging and challenging audience members to meet the goal. Audience members watched pledges appear onscreen in real-time, and were delighted to see the goal exceeded. CARES also promoted the MyPledger campaign via social media, increasing their potential donors to all their followers.
As a testament to the power of MyPledger's patent pending platform, CARES collected 94% of the pledges within one week of the event. The sense of excitement around giving that was created by MyPledger's platform was evident by the generosity of the events' attendees.
National Cares Mentoring Movement's mission is to secure and transform the lives of Black children by inspiring, recruiting and mobilizing masses of caring Black men and women to mentor and nourish them. CARES' national volunteer affiliate network connects adults to local youth-serving organizations. The national group-mentoring programs focus on the emotional, social and academic development of our children and the wellness of the adults who parent, mentor and educate them. To learn more, visit http://www.caresmentoring.org/
About MyPledger:
MyPledger is an innovative, effective, and easy-to-use fundraising, data collection and member engagement tool that allows organizations to connect with their audiences in multiple settings. One of the primary methods of engagement is a simple, text-based interface that works with any mobile provider. During events such as luncheons, galas, or sporting events, organizers can use MyPledger to drive fundraising activity with their audience and display the results onscreen in real-time. You can learn more at http://www.mypledger.com/
