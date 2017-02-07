News By Tag
Spectrum Sports Experiences 15% Spike In Participants For Super Bowl Sunday 10k/5k Race
Thousands of runners gather for 39th annual 10K/5K race in Redondo Beach
Spectrum Sports has directed the Super Bowl Sunday 10K/5K in partnership with the Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce, for nine years and has recently signed a new three-year agreement to continue. This year, Spectrum Sports featured new additions for the weekend race including finisher medals for all participants, a kid's race, and a variety of food trucks available for Saturday's Expo and Kick-off Party. All runners also received a custom race shirt, while the top three male & female finishers in each category were presented custom awards. The Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau sponsored other activities at the weekend race including live music, a costume contest presented by King Harbor Association and the Michelob Ultra Post Race Hospitality Area.
"We are overwhelmed with excitement knowing that this year's race brought a 15% spike in participants,"
Redondo Beach Super Bowl Sunday 10K/5K:
All courses were located at the Seaside Lagoon at 200 Portofino Way Redondo Beach, CA 90277. Next year's race will be held Sunday, February 4 at the same location.
1K Kids Run (Ages 12 & Under):
Entry Fee: $10 before & $15 on Feb. 4th & 5th
Began at 7:00 a.m.
5K:
Entry Fee: $30 until Jan. 8th, $35 until Jan. 9th, $40 on Feb. 4th & 5th
Began at 7:30 a.m.
10K & Baby Buggy 10K:
Entry Fee: $35 until Jan. 8th, $40 starting Jan. 9th, $45 on Feb. 4th & 5th
Began at 8:30 a.m.
This Years Winners:
10K
Male: David Cardona 32:09
Female: Savannah Pio 38:43
5K
Male: Austin Van Biezen 16:22
Female: Grace Graham-Zamudio 17:32
For additional information about the Super Bowl 10K/5K race and to register for next year's event, please visit: http://www.redondo10k.com/
As the leading Southern California-based event management and production company, Spectrum Sports Management has produced more than 150 sports events since its launch in 2001. From 5K, 10K, Half-Marathon and Marathon races, to charity golf, and the prestigious Northern Trust Open on the PGA TOUR's West Coast swing, all hosted throughout the Southland, to Disney's annual character-themed race productions, Spectrum is a leader of hosting large-scale events that welcome athletes and families of all ages and experience. For more information on the Spectrum's category expertise and upcoming events, visit: spectrumsports.net.
