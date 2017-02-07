Spectrum Sports Experiences 15% Spike In Participants For Super Bowl Sunday 10k/5k Race

 
Thousands of runners gather for 39th annual 10K/5K race in Redondo Beach
 
 
CLAREMONT, Calif. - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Spectrum Sports Management, the leading Southern California sports management event production and sponsorship agency celebrated Super Bowl Sunday on February 5th with a 20% increase in participants for its 39th annual Redondo 10K race.

Spectrum Sports has directed the Super Bowl Sunday 10K/5K in partnership with the Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce, for nine years and has recently signed a new three-year agreement to continue. This year, Spectrum Sports featured new additions for the weekend race including finisher medals for all participants, a kid's race, and a variety of food trucks available for Saturday's Expo and Kick-off Party. All runners also received a custom race shirt, while the top three male & female finishers in each category were presented custom awards. The Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau sponsored other activities at the weekend race including live music, a costume contest presented by King Harbor Association and the Michelob Ultra Post Race Hospitality Area.

"We are overwhelmed with excitement knowing that this year's race brought a 15% spike in participants," said Mike Bone, President of Spectrum Sports. "It's our company's hope and mission that we continue the tradition of increasing the number of participants involved in our running community," added Bone.

Redondo Beach Super Bowl Sunday 10K/5K:

All courses were located at the Seaside Lagoon at 200 Portofino Way Redondo Beach, CA 90277. Next year's race will be held Sunday, February 4 at the same location.

1K Kids Run (Ages 12 & Under):

Entry Fee: $10 before & $15 on Feb. 4th & 5th

Began at 7:00 a.m.

5K:

Entry Fee: $30 until Jan. 8th, $35 until Jan. 9th, $40 on Feb. 4th & 5th

Began at 7:30 a.m.

10K & Baby Buggy 10K:

Entry Fee: $35 until Jan. 8th, $40 starting Jan. 9th, $45 on Feb. 4th & 5th

Began at 8:30 a.m.

This Years Winners:

10K

Male: David Cardona 32:09

Female: Savannah Pio 38:43

5K

Male: Austin Van Biezen 16:22

Female: Grace Graham-Zamudio 17:32

For additional information about the Super Bowl 10K/5K race and to register for next year's event, please visit: http://www.redondo10k.com/

ABOUT SPECTRUM SPORTS MANAGEMENT, INC.

As the leading Southern California-based event management and production company, Spectrum Sports Management has produced more than 150 sports events since its launch in 2001. From 5K, 10K, Half-Marathon and Marathon races, to charity golf, and the prestigious Northern Trust Open on the PGA TOUR's West Coast swing, all hosted throughout the Southland, to Disney's annual character-themed race productions, Spectrum is a leader of hosting large-scale events that welcome athletes and families of all ages and experience. For more information on the Spectrum's category expertise and upcoming events, visit: spectrumsports.net.

