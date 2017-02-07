News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Christin Collins presents "Vital Choices for Beauty and Health" at next FAB
RSVP for Dress for Success SW Florida's monthly Fashion and Beauty event
A current News-Press Person of the Year finalist, Collins is the system health and wellness strategic business partner for Lee Health. In her role, she works to make sure the system's vision for health, wellness and prevention are all in alignment, both internally and within the community. Likewise, when a woman aligns her lifestyle choices with her wellness objectives, the outcome is sustained vibrancy and glowing good health.
Collins will present her talk, "Vital Choices for Beauty and Health," which will enable attendees to visualize six components of lifestyle choices that have deep impact on wellness and appearance. She will introduce the concept of the Lee Health "Healthy Lifestyle Wheel," which enables individuals to determine key focus areas for improved vitality and identify goals to build on success.
This fun educational seminar and networking opportunity featuring wine and a focus on fashion, beauty and wellness is open to all women. The event is scheduled for the third Thursday of every month, with a suggested donation of $20 at the door to support the life-changing mission of Dress for Success SW Florida. To reserve your seat, register by calling (239) 689-4992 (tel:(239)%20689-
About Dress for Success SW Florida
Dress for Success SW Florida is part of a global movement for change, empowering women to obtain safer and better futures. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has expanded to more than 141 cities in 19 countries and has helped more than 850,000 women work towards self-sufficiency, while providing career wardrobes, employment counseling and mentoring. Dress for Success SW Florida is located at 12995 S. Cleveland Ave., Suite 153 in Fort Myers and at the Hodges University College Campus in Naples. For more information, call (239) 689-4992, email swflorida@dressforsuccess.org or visit www.dfsswflorida.org.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse