Sonnenblick-Eichner Company Arranges $14.6 M Loan to Refinance Historic San Francisco High Rise
The property was acquired by Cresta Properties, a Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm, in November of 2015 with plans to reposition it to attract entrepreneurial tenants looking for a Union Square location.
The non-recourse financing originated by a domestic private debt fund, provided for a three-year term with two, one-year extensions. Loan proceeds will be used to replace the maturing acquisition loan and provide for the extensive capital and tenant improvements and leasing commissions associated with repositioning and stabilizing the property.
"The sponsors saw the opportunity to acquire a unique Union Square asset, with tremendous historical charm and presence, that could be repositioned to appeal to creative office users in a very competitive marketplace,"
While under construction, the steel framed building was one of the few structures to withstand the 1906 earthquake. It was completed in 1907. The building still stands as one of the tallest on Union Square and is situated directly across from the entrance to Neiman Marcus at one of the busiest pedestrian intersections in San Francisco.
