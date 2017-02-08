 
News By Tag
* Recruitment Marketing
* Talent Acquisition
* Hr Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098

Talent Function Unveils New Recruitment Marketing Capability Guide

Detailed Report Compares the Features and Functionality of 12 Leading Recruitment Marketing Platform Vendors
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Recruitment Marketing
* Talent Acquisition
* Hr Technology

Industry:
* Human resources

Location:
* San Diego - California - US

Subject:
* Reports

SAN DIEGO - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Talent Function (http://www.talentfunction.com/), reinventing Talent Acquisition for leading global organizations, today announced the availability of its new Recruitment Marketing Capability Guide (http://www.talentfunction.com/resources/recruitment-marketing-capability-guide/), providing an in-depth analysis of the capabilities and features of 12 recruitment marketing platform vendors and how each can help companies to market their employer brand, build awareness of their job openings and continually attract and engage the best talent.

At a time when competition for top talent has never been greater, it has become imperative that organizations differentiate themselves and convey their unique employer brand to target talent segments. There is currently an ever-growing number of providers offering recruitment marketing platforms to meet this need, each delivering various levels of expertise across a range of features like customized and branded career pages, mobile-optimized candidate experience, job distribution, social channel and referral management, and email marketing campaigns. Employers are often challenged in determining which solution can best support their needs and help them achieve their recruitment goals.

Leveraging its independent perspective and industry-leading expertise in talent acquisition technology, Talent Function conducted a comprehensive analysis of the offerings of leading recruitment marketing platform providers. The report compares the capabilities of the providers across nearly 100 features within the core competencies of career site enablement, communication and messaging, social recruiting and referral management, recruitment branding, job distribution and advertising, mobile capabilities and pricing. The guide easily highlights whether each capability is present, partially present, not present or planned for the future for each vendor.

"Effective recruitment marketing should deliver a significant competitive advantage – ensuring organizations can find, attract and engage qualified candidates, and nurture them throughout the recruitment process," said Elaine Orler. "As the recruitment marketing platform vendor landscape continues to expand, Talent Function sought to create the definitive guide to understanding what the core capabilities could offer. To this end, organizations can review and compare the critical functions, and identify potential platforms that can take their recruiting program to the next level."

The 12 vendors evaluated in the guide are: Ascendify, Avature, Brazen, gr8 People, IBM Kenexa, iCIMS, IntraWorlds, Jibe, Jobvite, Phenom People, SmashFly and Talent Circles.

The full Talent Function Recruitment Marketing Capability Guide is available at: http://www.talentfunction.com/resources/recruitment-marke....

Contact
The Devon Group
***@devonpr.com
End
Source:
Email:***@devonpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Recruitment Marketing, Talent Acquisition, Hr Technology
Industry:Human resources
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Talent Function News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share