Talent Function Unveils New Recruitment Marketing Capability Guide
Detailed Report Compares the Features and Functionality of 12 Leading Recruitment Marketing Platform Vendors
At a time when competition for top talent has never been greater, it has become imperative that organizations differentiate themselves and convey their unique employer brand to target talent segments. There is currently an ever-growing number of providers offering recruitment marketing platforms to meet this need, each delivering various levels of expertise across a range of features like customized and branded career pages, mobile-optimized candidate experience, job distribution, social channel and referral management, and email marketing campaigns. Employers are often challenged in determining which solution can best support their needs and help them achieve their recruitment goals.
Leveraging its independent perspective and industry-leading expertise in talent acquisition technology, Talent Function conducted a comprehensive analysis of the offerings of leading recruitment marketing platform providers. The report compares the capabilities of the providers across nearly 100 features within the core competencies of career site enablement, communication and messaging, social recruiting and referral management, recruitment branding, job distribution and advertising, mobile capabilities and pricing. The guide easily highlights whether each capability is present, partially present, not present or planned for the future for each vendor.
"Effective recruitment marketing should deliver a significant competitive advantage – ensuring organizations can find, attract and engage qualified candidates, and nurture them throughout the recruitment process," said Elaine Orler. "As the recruitment marketing platform vendor landscape continues to expand, Talent Function sought to create the definitive guide to understanding what the core capabilities could offer. To this end, organizations can review and compare the critical functions, and identify potential platforms that can take their recruiting program to the next level."
The 12 vendors evaluated in the guide are: Ascendify, Avature, Brazen, gr8 People, IBM Kenexa, iCIMS, IntraWorlds, Jibe, Jobvite, Phenom People, SmashFly and Talent Circles.
The full Talent Function Recruitment Marketing Capability Guide is available at: http://www.talentfunction.com/
