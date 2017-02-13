News By Tag
Local Young Lady Moriah Bostick Competes For The Miss Teen Title
Moriah Bostick competes in regional division of the Georgia Miss Teen Competition.
Moriah will be competing for her share of thousands of dollars in prizes and specialty gifts that will be distributed to contestants. Moriah will be competing in the Miss Teen division, one of four divisions that will have young ladies ages of 7 through 20 competing in modeling routines, which include Casual Wear and Formal Wear. Most importantly, Moriah will display her personality and interviewing skills while interviewing with this year's judging panel. Personality is the number one aspect that each contestant is judged on during all phases of competition.
If Moriah were to win the title of Miss Teen, she would represent her community at the National Competition that will take place in Orlando, Florida. Over $30,000.00 in prizes and awards will be presented at the National Competition while each winner enjoys this expense paid trip of five nights and six days in Orlando, Florida.
Community businesses, organizations, and private individuals will assist Moriah in participating in this year's competition by becoming an official sponsor to her. Through sponsorship, each contestant receives all the necessary training, rehearsals, and financial support which will allow Moriah to become a very confident and well-prepared contestant in this year's Pageant.
Any business, organization, or private individual who may be interested in becoming a sponsor to Moriah may contact the Miss Teen pageant coordinator, at 1-877-910-4190 (tel:(877)%20910-
