

Parent's Choice Award Winning Chore Charts MARSHALL, Minn. - Feb. 13, 2017



"I am in awe that a small startup company run out of my basement would receive such a prestigious award. To be in the same company as larger corporations like Crayola, Lego, Fisher-Price, and American Girl is humbling," said Robin Barber, creator of NEATLINGS.



NEATLINGS Chore Chart accommodates 1-3 children, can be customized for each child while still managing all. The 76 illustrated chore cards include both household and self-care chores that can work for non-readers. After choosing which chore to assign to each child, parents identify chores as either "Responsibility" or "Work for Tickets." The message is clear: responsibility before reward. Families can assign the value of each ticket, as well as the number of tickets required for each reward. Our testers reported a range of success and acknowledged that parent commitment was the determining factor. Families with more than one child's chores to manage, and who prefer physical to digital organizers, will get the most value from this set.



One parent comments, "… I love this chart! It was recommended to me by a friend who used it with her own children with great success. I have never had my kids so excited to do chores! My 6-year-old talks about his Neatlings chart at school and has become very self-managing about what his chore expectations are. He rarely needs to be reminded anymore about his chores. It has eliminated any whining regarding chores which is a small miracle! As a teacher, the clear expectations and follow up are essential in creating a manageable set of chore expectations for children. The pictures are helpful to new readers and non-readers but the chore sets can be adjusted to fit the abilities of older children as well. The ticket system is also very flexible in creating tangible rewards for both older and younger children. It is a useful tool for teaching children to budget their funds. The chart itself is very easy to use and unobtrusive lying flat to a wall. I have it in a low position so the children can access their chore cards easily. I like the fact that it provides parents and children to actively engage in making decisions about personal responsibilities and what types of rewards are appealing to their own children. It has been wonderful to watch my kids really feel a personal responsibility for their work and really feel the benefits of truly earning a reward. I am not the most organized person, but this chart has been very easy to use and keep up with consistently. I highly recommend this product."











