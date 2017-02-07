News By Tag
Service Experts of Niagara Kicks Off Campaign for Heart Month
Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada's Largest Corporate Donor in Niagara Launches Fourth Annual Drive
Customers who donate will have their names displayed on a heart wall at the Service Experts location in St. Catharines, and be entered into a drawing for a Healthy Climate UV bulb system (valued at $350), a whole-home duct cleaning (valued between $400 and $620), a Lennox iComfort WiFi programmable thermostat (valued at $399), or two event tickets to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
"Much of the work we have done with our customers since 1950 has focused on how to create a healthier home environment,"
Since Service Experts of Niagara began its annual Heart Month campaign, the St. Catharines location has donated more than $10,000 to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, making it the highest corporate donor for the campaign in the Niagara area. Customers can donate online (http://support.heartandstroke.ca/
Founded by a visionary group of Canadians in 1952, the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada is a leading funder of life-saving research that has led to breakthroughs, such as heart transplant surgery and revolutionary stroke treatment that cuts the death rate by 50 percent. The organization has a goal to reduce the risk factors for heart disease and stroke by 10 percent, and the death rate from heart disease and stroke by 25 percent by 2020.
Service Experts of Niagara is located at 177 Scott Street in St. Catharines, and can be reached at (289) 273-2229 or www.serviceexpertsniagara.ca. In addition to St. Catharines, the company serves the communities of Welland, Fenwick, Fort Erie, Hamilton, Niagara on the Lake, Ancaster, Port Colborne, Queenston, Virgil, Vineland, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Beamsville, Fonthill, Smithville, Thorold, Dunville, Niagara Falls and Dundas.
About Service Experts Heating & Air Conditioning North America
Founded in 1996, Service Experts is a leading provider of HVAC repair, maintenance, new equipment sales and related services to residential and commercial customers in 29 states in the U.S. and three provinces in Canada. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Service Experts is North America's largest heating and air conditioning service company, with 90 locations serving approximately 2,000 homes and businesses, on average, each working day. HVAC services include: residential HVAC service and replacement;
