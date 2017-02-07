 
News By Tag
* Furnace Repair
* Furnaces
* Heating Repair
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Niagara Falls
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987


Service Experts of Niagara Kicks Off Campaign for Heart Month

Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada's Largest Corporate Donor in Niagara Launches Fourth Annual Drive
 
 
Service Experts of Niagara - Jim Pritula and Clark
Service Experts of Niagara - Jim Pritula and Clark
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Furnace Repair
* Furnaces
* Heating Repair

Industry:
* Home

Location:
* Niagara Falls - Ontario - Canada

Subject:
* Partnerships

NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Service Experts of Niagara (http://www.serviceexpertsniagara.ca/) has kicked off its fourth annual Heart Month drive to raise awareness of the importance of heart health and the risks of heart disease. Throughout the month of February, the St. Catharines center will match customer donations up to $50 to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada to help combat heart disease, which afflicts 1.6 million Canadians.

Customers who donate will have their names displayed on a heart wall at the Service Experts location in St. Catharines, and be entered into a drawing for a Healthy Climate UV bulb system (valued at $350), a whole-home duct cleaning (valued between $400 and $620), a Lennox iComfort WiFi programmable thermostat (valued at $399), or two event tickets to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

"Much of the work we have done with our customers since 1950 has focused on how to create a healthier home environment," said Jason Collee, general manager of Service Experts in Niagara. "Our annual campaign to support the Heart and Stroke Foundation holds a special place in our hearts because heart disease can affect all of us, and is so closely tied to our environment and lifestyle. With 9 in 10 Canadians exhibiting at least one risk factor for heart disease, this a cause we can all get behind."

Since Service Experts of Niagara began its annual Heart Month campaign, the St. Catharines location has donated more than $10,000 to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, making it the highest corporate donor for the campaign in the Niagara area. Customers can donate online (http://support.heartandstroke.ca/goto/serviceexperts), come into the office at 177 Scott Street in St. Catharines, or coordinate through their technician when they're in their home for furnace repair, attic insulation, maintenance plans, or other HVAC services.

Founded by a visionary group of Canadians in 1952, the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada is a leading funder of life-saving research that has led to breakthroughs, such as heart transplant surgery and revolutionary stroke treatment that cuts the death rate by 50 percent. The organization has a goal to reduce the risk factors for heart disease and stroke by 10 percent, and the death rate from heart disease and stroke by 25 percent by 2020.

Service Experts of Niagara is located at 177 Scott Street in St. Catharines, and can be reached at (289) 273-2229 or www.serviceexpertsniagara.ca. In addition to St. Catharines, the company serves the communities of Welland, Fenwick, Fort Erie, Hamilton, Niagara on the Lake, Ancaster, Port Colborne, Queenston, Virgil, Vineland, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Beamsville, Fonthill, Smithville, Thorold, Dunville, Niagara Falls and Dundas.

###

About Service Experts Heating & Air Conditioning North America

Founded in 1996, Service Experts is a leading provider of HVAC repair, maintenance, new equipment sales and related services to residential and commercial customers in 29 states in the U.S. and three provinces in Canada. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Service Experts is North America's largest heating and air conditioning service company, with 90 locations serving approximately 2,000 homes and businesses, on average, each working day. HVAC services include: residential HVAC service and replacement; ancillary residential home services, including plumbing, indoor air quality and energy audits; commercial HVAC service, maintenance and replacement for both light commercial customers and large-scale national retail accounts. For more information on Service Experts Heating & Air Conditioning sales, rebates, products and services, visit ServiceExperts.com or ServiceExperts.ca.

Contact
Ariel Herr
Calise Partners
***@calisepartners.com
End
Source:Service Experts Niagara
Email:***@calisepartners.com Email Verified
Tags:Furnace Repair, Furnaces, Heating Repair
Industry:Home
Location:Niagara Falls - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Calise Partners News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share