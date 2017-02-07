News By Tag
New York City Construction Workers Demand Safety Training for ALL Workers
The rally spotlights 30 recent construction worker fatalities in the city.
The rally, led by the Building & Construction Trades Council of Greater New York, called for the passing of Intro 1447, which would mandate safety training for all the city's construction workers. Participants chanted, "Pass the bill!" as the New York City Council held hearings inside.
The 90-second video includes speakers: Steamfitters Local 638 Business Agent At Large Robert Bartels, Building & Construction Trades Council of Greater New York President Gary LaBarbera, and New York City Central Labor Council President Vincent Alvarez.
"It's simply unacceptable that the industry that employs 4% of the state's workforce accounts for an outstanding 20% of worker fatalities,"
Watch "NYC Construction Workers Demand Safety Training for ALL Workers
