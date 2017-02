New York City Construction Workers Demand Safety Training for ALL Workers

End

-- The New York-based Steamfitters Local 638 has released its latest video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uN_6KnVCpig)spotlighting tens of thousands of New York City construction workers in the snow at City Hall, demanding the City Council pass legislation to increase safety on construction jobsites.The rally spotlights 30 recent construction worker fatalities in the city.The rally, led by the Building & Construction Trades Council of Greater New York, called for the passing of Intro 1447, which would mandate safety training for all the city's construction workers. Participants chanted, "Pass the bill!" as the New York City Council held hearings inside.The 90-second video includes speakers: Steamfitters Local 638 Business Agent At Large Robert Bartels, Building & Construction Trades Council of Greater New York President Gary LaBarbera, and New York City Central Labor Council President Vincent Alvarez."It's simply unacceptable that the industry that employs 4% of the state's workforce accounts for an outstanding 20% of worker fatalities,"said. "Strengthened safety training will not only protect better workers. It will protect people on the jobsites and countless New Yorkers who must live and work among so many construction projects."Watch "NYC Construction Workers Demand Safety Training for ALL Workers ( https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=uN_6KnVCpig )" here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uN_6KnVCpig