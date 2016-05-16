News By Tag
Howard Jones releases new book -Edafos Iron Will
FORT SMITH, Ark. – December 15, 2016 – – Edafos Iron Will.
Will our heroes fall into Cardia's grim history, or survive and prove their Iron Will?
Cardia, one of the many continents in the realm of Edafos, has remained relatively peaceful after 300 Years of War, a war to conquer the land started by the god-like beings called Divines. Through unimaginable pain and suffering, peace had been achieved, though for only a little more than a century. Now as corrupt Kings and religious struggles arise, one boy whose path was set to conquer Cardia rebels against the ideals of his people. He forges his way across the land, coming at odds with many trials. Will he and his band of friends change the fate of Edafos, as well as their own, or will they simply follow the path that was laid out for them?
About The Author
Since he could first put pencil to paper, Howard Jones has always been a storyteller at heart. However, the stories he wrote as hobbies soon become something else entirely, and Howard has become a published author before High School, with his second book being published in his freshman year at the Uninversity of the Virgin Islands. Howard plans to continue working on Edafos and many other stories, to inspire and entertain all who take interest in strange and fantastic worlds.
Howard Jones grew up in the U.S. Virgin Islands, a place that highly values its youth and will readily push them forward. He had begun writing and drawing at a young age, though mostly as a hobby. This hobby soon became somewhat of an unattainable goal. There can be no master writer, as it is an ever developing art. Howard aims to improve his skill, experimenting in all forms of fiction, be it sci-fi, Asian fantasy and even steampunk. A writer can only get better as he writes, be it to please themselves, or those around them.
Author: Howard Jones
Publisher: Hancock Press (May 16, 2016)
Language: English
ISBN-10: 1938366395
ISBN-13: 978-1938366390
To Order Contact Publisher:
Website: www.hancockpress.com
Phone: 1-800-511-7320
Website: www.edafosbooks.com
Media Contact:
Harold Harper
harold.harper@
4007 Hunter Way
Fort Smith, AR 72903
Contact
Bill Nelson
***@hancockpress.com
