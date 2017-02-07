News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Detroit Public Library Unveils the Newly Renovated Divie B. Duffield Branch
The free re-opening & ribbon-cutting celebration is scheduled for Saturday, February 18, 2017 @ Noon
Duffield's popular Albert H. Mallory Black Hero Essay and Oratorical Contest will follow Duffield's centennial celebration and branch re-opening at 1:00 p.m. The annual contest takes place every February in conjunction with Black History Month and features students of local schools.
Invited guests include civic leaders, neighborhood groups and local residents.
"For 100 years, the Duffield Library has served as a vital resource for life-long learning throughout the community," said Jo Anne Mondowney, Executive Director, Detroit Public Library. "Our staff will continue to build on this legacy by providing access and inspiration in support of the literacy and information needs for residents of all ages. We are happy to be back in service."
The branch offers a wide range of services and programs to help improve the quality of life for area residents, including free computer classes, job readiness services, access to the Library's online resources, enrichment programs for children and much more. A staple in the community, the Duffield Branch Library is open for public service on Mondays, Wednesdays & Saturdays, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Tuesdays & Thursdays, Noon – 8:00 p.m.
Renovations to the branch facility include new flooring, furniture, updated LED lighting, new computers for public use and many more updates to the 100-year-old building. The Duffield Branch Library originally opened on November 24, 1916 as a Carnegie library with historical architectural fixtures and grand building décor.
For more information, visit the Detroit Public Library website at http://www.detroitpubliclibrary.org/
Media Contact
Romondo Locke
313.481.1344
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse