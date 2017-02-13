News By Tag
HNL Corp to display IT & CCTV solutions at Miami Small Business Expo 02/16/2017
HNL Corp will demonstrate ways to optimize IT networks while decreasing costs and how to integrate telephony as well as CCTV - solutions suitable for all business sizes available.
HNL Corp announces that they will demonstrate how they can help to reduce costs and raise efficiency for business IT networks and building security (CCTV).
They exhibit at Miami Small Business Expo® on February 16, 2017, 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM. HNL Corp will be located at Exhibitor Booth 315.
The Expo will take place at the Miami Convention Center/James L. Knight Center, Riverfront Exhibition Hall, 400 SE 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33131
Start-ups and business owners can take advantage of free admission and educational workshops covering online/social media marketing, employee benefit plans, credit and financing, strategies for increasing revenue and team productivity, mentoring, cloud technologies, retirement plans, and more.
Small Business Expo expects to have more than 4,000+ registered attendees from across the Miami metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing business leads, gaining new insights, and networking with peers.
"HNL Corp is pleased to exhibit at the Miami Small Business Expo. HNL Corp is dedicated to serving the small business market with our IT and CCTV solutions," states Hudson Navarro, HNL Corp's CEO.
About HNL Corp
HNL Corp is a leader in providing IT services and support for small to mid-sized businesses in Florida. The many years of technology experience include project management, project implementation and LAN/WAN service.
We have a proven track-record for delivering LAN/WAN/telecommunication connectivity, security peripherals (CCTV), and support of client/server hardware, software, peripherals, and multi-platform networked systems.
Our engineers are talented, results-driven with extensive experience in installation, implementation, integration, security, and administration in local and remote environments for diverse client industries (education, insurance, financial, and small business).
For more information, visit our website http://www.hnlcorp.com or call telephone number (305) 816-9292.
For free registration, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/
Contact
HNL Corp
Hudson Navarro
***@hnlcorp.com
End
