DLR Group|Sorg|Westlake Reed Leskosky moving to Penn Quarter

-- DLRGroup|Sorg|Westlake Reed Leskosky will reside at a new downtown location starting Monday, February 13. A total of 45 design professionals will occupy the second floor of the historic Odd Fellows Temple at 419 7th Street NW.The 8,800 SF Penn Quarter location is an open loft space which enables open collaboration and open communication among design teams. The Odd Fellows Temple is also home to the District Architecture Center (DAC) and houses the Washington, D.C. chapter of the American Institute of Architects (DCAIA). The location provides staff easy access to two main train hubs: Gallery Place and Metro Center, and is near historic Chinatown, Verizon Center, and the National Mall and Shakespeare Theater."Since our merger in September, we have made strides in unifying the operations of DLR Group|Sorg and Westlake Reed Leskosky" said Atlantic Coast Region Leader Nikki Sorg Edwards. "This move is the final step in the integration of our firms and we are all very excited to join together under one roof as a unified design culture."DLRGroup|Sorg|Westlake Reed Leskosky provides private and public sector clients, and clients in the Federal market with a full range of integrated services including architecture, engineering, interiors, building optimization, lighting design and sustainable consulting. The Washington, D.C., office offers focused expertise in Civic, Federal, K-12 Education, Museums, Preservation, Residential, and Workplace design.DLR Group is an integrated design firm delivering architecture, engineering, interiors, planning, and building optimization for new construction, renovation, and adaptive reuse. Our promise is to elevate the human experience through design. This promise inspires sustainable design for a diverse group of public and private sector clients; local communities;and our planet. DLR Group is 100 percent employee-owned and fully supports the initiatives and goals of the 2030 Challenge, and is an initial signatory to the China Accord and the AIA 2030 Commitment.