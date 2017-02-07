News By Tag
DLR Group|Sorg|Westlake Reed Leskosky moving to Penn Quarter
Washington, D.C. architecture firms will fully integrate in new office location
The 8,800 SF Penn Quarter location is an open loft space which enables open collaboration and open communication among design teams. The Odd Fellows Temple is also home to the District Architecture Center (DAC) and houses the Washington, D.C. chapter of the American Institute of Architects (DCAIA). The location provides staff easy access to two main train hubs: Gallery Place and Metro Center, and is near historic Chinatown, Verizon Center, and the National Mall and Shakespeare Theater.
"Since our merger in September, we have made strides in unifying the operations of DLR Group|Sorg and Westlake Reed Leskosky" said Atlantic Coast Region Leader Nikki Sorg Edwards. "This move is the final step in the integration of our firms and we are all very excited to join together under one roof as a unified design culture."
About DLR Group
DLR Group is an integrated design firm delivering architecture, engineering, interiors, planning, and building optimization for new construction, renovation, and adaptive reuse. Our promise is to elevate the human experience through design. This promise inspires sustainable design for a diverse group of public and private sector clients; local communities;
