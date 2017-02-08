Fitness in 10 Minutes a Week: The Future of Exercise - Effective, Efficient and Safe

Palo Alto Fit is pleased to announce that they now offer Adaptive Resistance Exercise, or ARX - The only Palo Alto personal trainer studio to offer this cutting-edge technology that allows them to give their customers a full-body workout in just 10 minutes, once per week.

PALO ALTO, Calif. - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Sound too good to be true? You're not the only one to think that. Nina Nguyen, the founder of Palo Alto Fit, said that skepticism is understandable. "When people hear they can get amazing results while training only 10 minutes per week, they think of some cheesy old infomercial. That's not what this is. This works."



Adaptive Resistance Exercise equipment, or ARX, gives customers an intense and rapid personal trainer workout that will take them four – seven days to recover from. What makes this possible is cutting edge technology called "Adaptive Resistance". This technology precisely accommodates the user's force output, measures it continuously, and adjusts resistance throughout the entire range of motion, both positive and negative. "With adaptive resistance, you are constantly challenged to the absolute maximum of your capabilities for the entire movement, in both directions. It's the most intense workout I've ever felt, but it's fun too!" says Nina Nguyen, a former international martial arts competitor and Miss Body Fitness Asia. Miss Nguyen goes on to say: "Essentially, you benefit when you are working at your maximum capacity. In a conventional workout, those maximums are not always met as you struggle to finish a set. With ARX, you are always at your maximum, so your progress is much more efficient, and it takes so little time that it can fit into any lifestyle."



This technology has gained sweeping popularity due to its incredible ease and practicality. For people who have time constraints, Palo Alto Fit's ARX offers a convenient personal trainer workout solution. Since the workout is totally adapted to the user, there's no time wasted on choosing weights or resistance. For users who want instant feedback, the sophisticated ARX system delivers real-time progress reports that track trends including past workout data.



The workout is designed for people of all ages, shapes, and sizes. The equipment works because it is based on precisely controlled resistance, people recovering from injuries can exercise safely. At the same time, people who are healthy can push their bodies to their limit. Furthermore, personal trainer workouts can be tailored for individual fitness goals, such as strength, size, and weight loss.



Nina hopes that ARX will help more people realize an active lifestyle, as the number one reason people don't exercise is lack of time. "I know it sounds too good to be true," says Nina, "so, for the next month, I am offering a free ARX session at Palo Alto Fit for any new customer who wants to try it out. I believe that if you try it, it will change the way you work out forever."



