GRAND OPENING: Finley's Barber Shop Brings Luxury Grooming Experience to Denver

New Vintage-Inspired Barber Shop Combines Cuts, Community, Customer-Care Under One Roof
 
 
DENVER - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Opening May 20 near Denver's Union Station,Finley's Barber Shop (http://www.finleysformen.com/), the celebrated Austin-based concept primarily serving men, is introducing its "luxury grooming experience without the ego," to the Denver market. Finley's is pioneering the philosophy among the male population, creating one-​of-​a-​kind experiences using traditional barbering techniques. The concept is the brainchild of business partners Scott Finley and Darren Peterson, who founded the business in 2008.

The new location at 1630 Chestnut Place Denver, CO 80202 in the Hines Building is set to open May 20 at 9 a.m. and will offer hot-towel straight-razor shaves, haircuts, waxing, head shaves and color treatments and combos for the discerning Denver man.

"This is a place where Denverites can take time for themselves and forget about the daily stressors of life," said Scott Finley, co-owner. "Guys old and young realize that there's more to getting a haircut than just their wives' salon or part of their weekend errands to run. It's a place for self-care, socialization and building community."

Twenty percent of the proceeds from Grand Opening Day will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Denver (http://www.bgcmd.org), a nonprofit organization that provides programs to at-risk youth to help them achieve academic success.

"The Denver community has been so receptive and supportive of our business, we couldn't help but give back to a local charity to show our gratitude," said Darren Peterson, co-owner. "One of our core values is building community and we want to make sure we are doing that that both in and outside the Finley's shop."

Grand Opening activities include:

• Discount on "Father & Sonday" weekly service special
• Distribution of goodie bags to paying customers on Saturday and Sunday

When customers arrive, decor is reminiscent of a barber shop from the 50s, but modern amenities such as the flat panel TVs and the client lounge with a beverage cooler full of beers, wines and sodas brings the traditional concept into the modern era. For more information or to book an appointment online, visithttp://www.finleysformen.com.

About Finley's Barber Shop

Finley's Barber Shop is a vintage-inspired men's grooming destination where personal service, attention-to-detail and tried-and-true barbering traditions are the order of the day.  Founded in Austin, TX, Finley's offers award-winning personal care services in a relaxed setting, with a focus on the total customer experience.  Finley's is open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays; and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.  For more information or book online visithttp://www.finleysformen.com, and connect onFacebook (https://www.facebook.com/finleysbarbershop),Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/finleysbarbershop/) andTwitter (https://twitter.com/finleysformen).

Contact
Orapin Marketing & Public Relations
***@orapinmarketing.com
End
Source:Finley's Barber Shop
Email:***@orapinmarketing.com Email Verified
