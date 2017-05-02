News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
GRAND OPENING: Finley's Barber Shop Brings Luxury Grooming Experience to Denver
New Vintage-Inspired Barber Shop Combines Cuts, Community, Customer-Care Under One Roof
The new location at 1630 Chestnut Place Denver, CO 80202 in the Hines Building is set to open May 20 at 9 a.m. and will offer hot-towel straight-razor shaves, haircuts, waxing, head shaves and color treatments and combos for the discerning Denver man.
"This is a place where Denverites can take time for themselves and forget about the daily stressors of life," said Scott Finley, co-owner. "Guys old and young realize that there's more to getting a haircut than just their wives' salon or part of their weekend errands to run. It's a place for self-care, socialization and building community."
Twenty percent of the proceeds from Grand Opening Day will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Denver (http://www.bgcmd.org), a nonprofit organization that provides programs to at-risk youth to help them achieve academic success.
"The Denver community has been so receptive and supportive of our business, we couldn't help but give back to a local charity to show our gratitude," said Darren Peterson, co-owner. "One of our core values is building community and we want to make sure we are doing that that both in and outside the Finley's shop."
Grand Opening activities include:
• Discount on "Father & Sonday" weekly service special
• Distribution of goodie bags to paying customers on Saturday and Sunday
When customers arrive, decor is reminiscent of a barber shop from the 50s, but modern amenities such as the flat panel TVs and the client lounge with a beverage cooler full of beers, wines and sodas brings the traditional concept into the modern era. For more information or to book an appointment online, visithttp://www.finleysformen.com.
About Finley's Barber Shop
Finley's Barber Shop is a vintage-inspired men's grooming destination where personal service, attention-to-
Contact
Orapin Marketing & Public Relations
***@orapinmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse