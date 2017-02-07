Mountain West Financial Executives Win National Award

REDLANDS, Calif.
- Feb. 13, 2017
- PRLog
-- Mountain West Financial is honored to announce that both Gary Martell, Jr., President and John F. Cady, SVP of Production have made Mortgage Professional America's Hot 100 List. Mortgage Professional America honors 100 mortgage professionals who have made a difference in the industry – everyone from local loan officers doing great things to their communities to industry titans who are changing the face of the business. "We are honored to receive the Hot 100 award for the 2nd
year which recognizes the great professionals that are making a difference in the mortgage industry and helping provide the dream of homeownership to families across the United States," said John F. Cady, SVP Production of Mountain West Financial, Inc. For the full Hot 100 list, visit http://www.mpamag.com/
contents/e-magazine.aspx?
id=59024. This is Mountain West Financial's second year in a row being honored in the 'Hot 100'List from Mortgage Professional America
and we are looking forward to many more accomplishments in 2017.
Mountain West Financial is headquartered in Redlands, California with 35 locations throughout the Western United States providing FHA, VA, Conventional, USDA, and many Down Payment Assistance Programs. For further information, call (909)793-1500, Toll Free 1-888-793-6470, email info@mwfinc.com, or visit www.mwfinc.com. Mountain West Financial, Inc. is licensed by the Department of Business Oversight under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act. NMLS #164497. For full state licensing, visit http://www.homeowners.mwfinc.com/state-licensing/
.