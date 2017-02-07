News By Tag
Xitron Announces Release of New Inkjet Plug-in
Inkjet Direct available for version 11 Navigator RIP - supports Epson T-Series
"Xitron was way ahead of the curve with the initial release of IJD back in 2012," said Jeffrey Piestrak, Product Manager at Xitron. "It performed exceptionally well on all of the Epson Stylus Pro devices, especially for screen printing and flexo shops looking for an inexpensive alternative to imagesetters that require film processors and chemistry." The new IJD plug-in supports the popular Epson SureColor T-Series, including the T3000, T3270, T5000, T5270, T7000, and T7270.
"There are two major concerns that screen printers constantly face when looking to apply new technology in their production,"
The Navigator RIP, workflow, and IJD plug-in are available now through Xitron's worldwide network of graphic arts dealers and resellers. To locate an authorized agent, simply go to http://xitron.com/
Xitron has an installed base of over 30,000 Navigator RIPs and workflows and nearly 5,000 Raster Blaster TIFF Catchers worldwide. Driving CTP devices from Agfa, ECRM, Creo, Kodak, Presstek, Heidelberg, Fuji, and Screen, they provide prepress independence® to customers who want to maximize their investments by extending the life of their prepress systems. More information is available at www.xitron.com.
About Xitron
Xitron develops advanced workflow systems and interfaces to drive the prepress industry's most popular new, and legacy output devices, prolonging our customers' investments. In addition, Xitron's pressroom workflow solutions extend the functionality of press consoles from a number of industry-leading press manufacturers. Xitron's Navigator RIP, Raster Blaster TIFF Catcher, and Sierra Workflow solutions are recognized as prepress standards. Built around the Harlequin RIP core technology from Global Graphics and the Adobe PDF Print Engine from Adobe Systems, Xitron engineers continue to develop solutions for the graphic arts market, driving hundreds of different models of imagesetters, proofers, platesetters, inkjet printers, and digital presses. With shipments of more than 30,000 RIPs, Xitron is the largest independent provider in the market. For more information about Xitron, visit us at www.xitron.com.
Xitron and the Xitron logo are registered trademarks of Xitron. Other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
