Lonerider Brewing Company Launching in Alabama
Currently in seven states, Lonerider is further expanding into the southeast and will include Alabama as an 8th addition. Lonerider beers will be available in major cities such as Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, Huntsville, and surrounding areas. Lonerider made their debut at the Birmingham Winter Beer Festival on February 4th, pouring their flagship brews Shotgun Betty, Sweet Josie, and Hoppy Ki Yay. They will be hosting a launch party at Hop City in Birmingham, on February 23rd.
"Going to school in Birmingham and then bringing Lonerider beers back to Alabama is kind of making a full circle for me personally."
Classic favorites such as Shotgun Betty Hefeweizen (recent winner of a silver medal at the Great American Beer Festival) and Sweet Josie Brown Ale will be available on store shelves, as well as Hoppy Ki Yay IPA and Saloon Style Pilsner. Look for Lonerider in your favorite stores in Alabama, starting February 22nd.
