Lonerider Brewing Company Launching in Alabama

-- Lonerider Brewing Company, a craft brewery that prides itself on brewing Ales for Outlaws, will be launching in Alabama territories beginning February 22Currently in seven states, Lonerider is further expanding into the southeast and will include Alabama as an 8addition. Lonerider beers will be available in major cities such as Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, Huntsville, and surrounding areas. Lonerider made their debut at the Birmingham Winter Beer Festival on February 4, pouring their flagship brews Shotgun Betty, Sweet Josie, and Hoppy Ki Yay. They will be hosting a launch party at Hop City in Birmingham, on February 23"Going to school in Birmingham and then bringing Lonerider beers back to Alabama is kind of making a full circle for me personally."Sumit Vohra, CEO, explains. "I'm very excited to bring the Outlaws to Alabama."Classic favorites such as Shotgun Betty Hefeweizen (recent winner of a silver medal at the Great American Beer Festival) and Sweet Josie Brown Ale will be available on store shelves, as well as Hoppy Ki Yay IPA and Saloon Style Pilsner. Look for Lonerider in your favorite stores in Alabama, starting February 22For more information about Lonerider, please visit http://www.loneriderbeer.com , become a fan on Facebook or follow @loneriderbeer on Twitter and Instagram.