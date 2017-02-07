 
News By Tag
* Adjustable Beds
* Bed Frames
* Bedroom Furniture
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Furniture
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Walton Hills
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987

Innovative Rize Dealer Incentive Program Offers New Adjustable Beds

Mantua Mfg. Co. recently launched its Rize Up dealer incentive program and two new models of Rize adjustable beds.
 
 
Cresta Lumbar Support Adjustable Bed
Cresta Lumbar Support Adjustable Bed
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Adjustable Beds
* Bed Frames
* Bedroom Furniture

Industry:
* Furniture

Location:
* Walton Hills - Ohio - US

Subject:
* Products

WALTON HILLS, Ohio - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Mantua Mfg. Co., the leading manufacturer of innovative bed frames and the distributor of Rize® adjustable beds, announced at Las Vegas Market that they would be offering a new dealer incentive program for its Rize adjustable bed customers.

The Rize Up program is the first in the industry to include incentives on bed frames, platform beds, and bedroom furniture in addition to adjustable beds; all available from Mantua. When a customer chooses to have one, two, or three qualifying  Rize beds on their floor, they get additional benefits.

"This program is truly revolutionary," said Dirk Smith, Vice President of Sales for the Western Region. "It's going to save our customers a lot of money. More than that, the support we are offering can't be found anywhere else in the industry. We want our customers to know that we're there to help them with any questions, as well as giving them what they need to close more sales."

Retailers can choose from three different levels and will receive different perks at each tier.

"It's a great program for anyone," Smith said, "but the best savings are at the Platinum level. That's where the benefits really add up."

To complement the new program, Mantua has updated their line of Rize adjustable beds. In addition to their current Summit, Contemporary II, and Cresta models, Mantua has added two new beds. The Clarity is a full-featured bed at an entry-level price that offers head and foot movement, a lift capacity of 850 pounds, and additional leg options to adjust the height. The Rize Verge features the Rize-exclusive lounge feature, massage, under-bed lighting, and dual USB outlets; all at a low price point. Both new models are available in standard sizes but customers can also choose horizontal King and horizontal California King for a more economical option on those sizes.

"Our adjustable bed line is the best in the industry," Smith said. "There is something for every price point, from the basic Clarity to the full-featured lumbar support of the Cresta. We even have an adjustable that fits on platform beds, the Summit. Whatever a customer is looking for to help solve their sleep problems, there's a Rize bed to help."

For more information about the Rize Up program or Mantua's line of Rize adjustable beds, retailers can contact their local representative, email Mantua at happysleep@rizebeds.com, or call 1-844-609-7493.

Contact
Karin Strippel
***@mantuabeds.com
End
Source:Mantua Mfg. Co.
Email:***@mantuabeds.com
Tags:Adjustable Beds, Bed Frames, Bedroom Furniture
Industry:Furniture
Location:Walton Hills - Ohio - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Mantua Manufacturing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share