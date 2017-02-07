News By Tag
Innovative Rize Dealer Incentive Program Offers New Adjustable Beds
Mantua Mfg. Co. recently launched its Rize Up dealer incentive program and two new models of Rize adjustable beds.
The Rize Up program is the first in the industry to include incentives on bed frames, platform beds, and bedroom furniture in addition to adjustable beds; all available from Mantua. When a customer chooses to have one, two, or three qualifying Rize beds on their floor, they get additional benefits.
"This program is truly revolutionary,"
Retailers can choose from three different levels and will receive different perks at each tier.
"It's a great program for anyone," Smith said, "but the best savings are at the Platinum level. That's where the benefits really add up."
To complement the new program, Mantua has updated their line of Rize adjustable beds. In addition to their current Summit, Contemporary II, and Cresta models, Mantua has added two new beds. The Clarity is a full-featured bed at an entry-level price that offers head and foot movement, a lift capacity of 850 pounds, and additional leg options to adjust the height. The Rize Verge features the Rize-exclusive lounge feature, massage, under-bed lighting, and dual USB outlets; all at a low price point. Both new models are available in standard sizes but customers can also choose horizontal King and horizontal California King for a more economical option on those sizes.
"Our adjustable bed line is the best in the industry," Smith said. "There is something for every price point, from the basic Clarity to the full-featured lumbar support of the Cresta. We even have an adjustable that fits on platform beds, the Summit. Whatever a customer is looking for to help solve their sleep problems, there's a Rize bed to help."
For more information about the Rize Up program or Mantua's line of Rize adjustable beds, retailers can contact their local representative, email Mantua at happysleep@rizebeds.com, or call 1-844-609-7493.
