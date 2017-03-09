News By Tag
VenturePad Grand Opening March 9, 2017
Hosting over 100 innovative small businesses, VenturePad addresses a critical need in Marin by combining affordable, accessible and professional office space with support services for Marin's entrepreneurs, freelancers and home office professionals under one roof. Slated to be the County's entrepreneurship hub, it will have 4000 square feet of beautiful, productive open zones with collaboration spaces, open and dedicated desks, meeting rooms and a café. VenturePad will also provide classes, workshops, events and a wrap around "C-suite team" of professional services offering affordable, specialized skills, such as website design, digital branding, product prototyping, and sales training.
The Grand Opening will include remarks from Mayor Gary Phillips, other elected representatives, and the founding team. Food and drinks will be served by local restaurants. Entertainment will be by the Michael Aragon Jazz Quartet, one of the Bay Area's most acclaimed jazz groups.
Located in downtown San Rafael at 1020 B Street, between 4th and 5th Streets, VenturePad is within a 20 minute drive to 80% of Marin's residents and walking distance to San Rafael's many downtown entertainment, dining, banking and business service establishments.
"There is an unmet need right now in Marin and the North Bay for not only affordable working space, but also for startup incubator services, business advising & entrepreneur networking. Marin lost its only incubator and entrepreneurship support centers in 2015 - Venture Greenhouse and the Renaissance Center, " says Chris Yalonis, co-founder and owner.
Those two groups hosted and supported over 350 businesses over 5 years, but lost their financial viability and had to close. Marin has no full service, centralized coworking space either. Yalonis adds, "VenturePad will fill these voids - coworking, incubation, and small business support. We are self funded, not dependent on grants or public funding. And we have a business model that includes multiple, sustainable revenue streams, unlike prior incubators and cowork start-ups in Marin.
According to the US census data, Marin has 39,000 residents working from home either part or full time. Freelancers and solopreneurs compose ⅓ of Marin's employed. "VenturePad is for them as well as corporate telecommuters"
About VenturePad: VenturePad is Marin's premier coworking community and entrepreneurship center. Hosting over 100 businesses in downtown San Rafael, VenturePad fosters a thriving coworking community for entrepreneurs, freelancers, self-employed, giggers and those who want an alternative to the home office, café or expensive lease.
VenturePad Features:
• Place: Central, convenient location in Downtown San Rafael - 1020 B Street, between 4th and 5th Streets, close to transit, parking and amenities.
• Peers: Network of peers, advisors and experts available. Weekly workshops, mixers and social events.
• Positive Impact: Our community of mission driven businesses, nonprofits and public agencies collaborate on programs and initiatives to address local, national and global challenges.
Learn more a www.venturepad.works
