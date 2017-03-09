 
News By Tag
* Coworking Space
* Community
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Rafael
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987


VenturePad Grand Opening March 9, 2017

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Coworking Space
* Community

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* San Rafael - California - US

Subject:
* Events

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- San Rafael, CA: VenturePad, Marin's premier coworking community and Incubator invites the public to its Grand Opening Party on March 9, 2017 from  5 - 7 pm.

Hosting over 100 innovative small businesses, VenturePad addresses a critical need in Marin by combining affordable, accessible and professional office space with support services for Marin's entrepreneurs, freelancers and home office professionals under one roof. Slated to be the County's entrepreneurship hub, it will have 4000 square feet of beautiful, productive open zones with collaboration spaces, open and dedicated desks, meeting rooms and a café. VenturePad will also provide classes, workshops, events and a wrap around "C-suite team" of professional services offering affordable, specialized skills, such as website design, digital branding, product prototyping, and sales training.

The Grand Opening will include remarks from Mayor Gary Phillips, other elected representatives, and the founding team. Food and drinks will be served by local restaurants. Entertainment will be by the Michael Aragon Jazz Quartet, one of the Bay Area's most acclaimed jazz groups.

Located in downtown San Rafael at 1020 B Street, between 4th and 5th Streets, VenturePad is within a 20 minute drive to 80% of Marin's residents and walking distance to San Rafael's many downtown entertainment, dining, banking and business service establishments.

"There is an unmet need right now in Marin and the North Bay for not only affordable working space, but also for startup incubator services, business advising & entrepreneur networking. Marin lost its only incubator and entrepreneurship support centers in 2015 - Venture Greenhouse and the Renaissance Center, " says Chris Yalonis, co-founder and owner.

Those two groups hosted and supported over 350 businesses over 5 years, but lost their financial viability and had to close. Marin has no full service, centralized coworking space either. Yalonis adds,  "VenturePad will fill these voids - coworking, incubation, and small business support. We are self funded, not dependent on grants or public funding. And we have a business model that includes multiple, sustainable revenue streams, unlike prior incubators and cowork start-ups in Marin.

According to the US census data, Marin has 39,000 residents working from home either part or full time. Freelancers and solopreneurs compose ⅓ of Marin's employed. "VenturePad is for them as well as corporate telecommuters" adds Yalonis, "it's an antidote to home office isolation and distractions, as well as the noise and unprofessional nature of coffee shops. People are thanking us for designing a place to go for social and professional energy, networking and for support by other driven, successful colleagues."  Visit www.venturepad.works to book a tour and to enroll.

About VenturePad: VenturePad is Marin's premier coworking community and entrepreneurship center.  Hosting over 100 businesses in downtown San Rafael, VenturePad fosters a thriving coworking community for entrepreneurs, freelancers, self-employed, giggers and those who want an alternative to the home office, café or expensive lease.

VenturePad Features:

• Place: Central, convenient location in Downtown San Rafael - 1020 B Street, between 4th and 5th Streets, close to transit, parking and amenities.
• Peers: Network of peers, advisors and experts available. Weekly workshops, mixers and social events.
• Positive Impact: Our community of mission driven businesses, nonprofits and public agencies collaborate on programs and initiatives to address local, national and global challenges.

Learn more a www.venturepad.works

Media Contact
Chris Yalonis
chris@venturepad.works
End
Source:VenturePad
Email:***@venturepad.works
Tags:Coworking Space, Community
Industry:Business
Location:San Rafael - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share