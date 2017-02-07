News By Tag
Walker's Legacy And General Assembly Celebrate Black Female Entrepreneurship With National Program
The organization will collaborate to conduct an important conversation about the triumphs and challenges of Black women entrepreneurs
The programs will take place in Washington, DC; Atlanta, GA; Los Angeles, LA; and Chicago, IL on February 28 from 12:00PM to 1:30PM. The events will feature expert-led panel discussions and highlight the professional journeys panelists, tactics for success, and strategies for business growth.
"Our program encompasses the energy and pride that exist in both Black History Month and Women's History Month," said Natalie M. Cofield, Founder/CEO of Walker's Legacy. "We're excited to work with General Assembly, a partnering organization that, too, recognizes the importance of empowering underrepresented professional communities by raising such an important conversation"
To further celebrate the fastest growing segment of entrepreneurs, the programming series will also examine original research conducted by Walker's Legacy entitled "Black Women Entrepreneurs:
More information on locations, dates, and registration can be found at www.walkerslegacy.com
About Walker's Legacy: Founded in 2009, Walker's Legacy is a professional collective committed to the empowerment and support of women of color in business. Its dynamic programming promotes the career advancement, skill sets, and network of women in business and women entrepreneurs. Women who engage Walker's Legacy are women who aspire to start their own businesses, or are looking to enhance their knowledge of achieving success in corporate America and their network of like-minded
About General Assembly: General Assembly is a pioneer in education and career transformation, specializing in today's most in-demand skills. As the leading source for training, staffing, and career transitions, General Assembly fosters a growing community of professionals with campuses in 20 cities and over 35,000 graduates worldwide. They offer award-winning training with the mission of closing the global skills gap.
Rachel Hampton
