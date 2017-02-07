News By Tag
Kiwanis of Skidaway to Hold Annual Pancake Fundraiser to Benefit Local At-Risk Youth
Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Children 8 and under eat free. To purchase tickets in advance, visit http://www.kiwanisofskidaway.com/
"This is one of four events we hold throughout the year to raise funds for our service partners," said Kevin O'Neill, chairperson for the Pancake Breakfast. "We will have great raffle prizes again this year and encourage the entire community to join us for breakfast."
All net proceeds from the event directly benefit Savannah's at-risk youth through community partners, to include: America's Second Harvest — Kids Cafe, Backpack Buddies, Family Promise of Greater Savannah, Junior Achievement, Local Outreach Volunteer Educators, Park Place Outreach – Youth Emergency Shelter, Special Olympics and Wesley Community Centers of Savannah.
Last year, the club mobilized $62,500 to support these and other projects and programs that serve children. For a complete list of their service partners, visit http://www.kiwanisofskidaway.com/
Kiwanis Club of Skidaway is a service organization comprised of 125 men and women in the Savannah area. Since 1988, the club has raised and distributed over $1.4 million and invested over 300,000 service hours toward their mission of supporting children in our region.
For more information on the club, visit https://www.kiwanisofskidaway.com.
Media Contact:
Kevin O'Neill
912-713-1733
Media Contact
Cynthia Wright
Cecilia Russo Marketing
(912) 856-9075
savannahpublicrelations@
