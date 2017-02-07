 
News By Tag
* Family Law
* Family Law Attorney
* Attorney Steven H. Everts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mesa
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987

Attorney Steven H. Everts Achieves Board Certification From National Board Of Trial Advocacy

MESA/ARIZONA -The National Board of Trial Advocacy (NBTA) is pleased to announce that Steven H. Everts of the law firm, Udall Shumway PLC has successfully achieved Board Certification as a family trial advocate.
 
 
Steven H. Everts
Steven H. Everts
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Family Law
* Family Law Attorney
* Attorney Steven H. Everts

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* Mesa - Arizona - US

Subject:
* Awards

MESA, Ariz. - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Mr. Everts joins a growing number of trial attorneys that have illustrated their commitment to bettering the legal profession by successfully completing a rigorous application process and providing the consumer of legal services with an objective measure by which to choose qualified and experienced legal counsel.

The elaborate screening of credentials that all NBTA board certified attorneys must successfully

complete includes: demonstration of substantial trial experience, submission of judicial and peer references to attest to their competency, attendance of continuing legal education courses, submission of

legal writing documents, proof of good standing and passing of an examination.

Board Certification is the highest, most stringent, and most reliable honor an attorney can achieve.

Board certifications are the only distinctions awarded by non-profit organizations. The NBTA as well as

all board certifying organizations are committed to safeguarding the public's ability to choose a good attorney.

Mr. Everts earned both his B.A. (English) and J.D. degrees from the University of Utah. Mr. Everts is licensed to practice in Arizona, Utah, and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. He has been involved in thousands of evidentiary hearings and trials, over 50 appeals and special actions and 12 jury trials. He is a Fellow of The American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, Certified Specialist in Family Law by the State Board of Arizona, and Judge Pro-tem for the Maricopa County Superior Court. He has presented at the Family Law Institute (For Better or For Worse) for 10 straight years and published a number of articles and presentations listed on his website.

Approximately three percent of American lawyers are board certified, and Mr. Everts is a member of a very select group who has taken the time to prove competence in their specialty area and earn board certification.

For more information on Attorney Steven H. Everts, please visit: http://www.udallshumway.com/familylaw/our-attorneys/steve... and www.nbtalawyers.org

__________________

Udall Shumway PLC is a full service law firm serving the Phoenix-East Valley. With hundreds of years of combined legal experience, their attorneys understand the needs of consumers and are committed to providing honest, straightforward advice; creative legal solutions; and results-oriented representation. For more information about Udall Shumway PLC, please visit the Firm's website at www.udallshumway.com or contact Jim Alexander at 480-461-5300.

Contact
Jim Alexander
***@udallshumway.com
End
Source:
Email:***@udallshumway.com Email Verified
Tags:Family Law, Family Law Attorney, Attorney Steven H. Everts
Industry:Legal
Location:Mesa - Arizona - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Udall Shumway PLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share