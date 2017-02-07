News By Tag
Attorney Steven H. Everts Achieves Board Certification From National Board Of Trial Advocacy
MESA/ARIZONA -The National Board of Trial Advocacy (NBTA) is pleased to announce that Steven H. Everts of the law firm, Udall Shumway PLC has successfully achieved Board Certification as a family trial advocate.
The elaborate screening of credentials that all NBTA board certified attorneys must successfully
complete includes: demonstration of substantial trial experience, submission of judicial and peer references to attest to their competency, attendance of continuing legal education courses, submission of
legal writing documents, proof of good standing and passing of an examination.
Board Certification is the highest, most stringent, and most reliable honor an attorney can achieve.
Board certifications are the only distinctions awarded by non-profit organizations. The NBTA as well as
all board certifying organizations are committed to safeguarding the public's ability to choose a good attorney.
Mr. Everts earned both his B.A. (English) and J.D. degrees from the University of Utah. Mr. Everts is licensed to practice in Arizona, Utah, and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. He has been involved in thousands of evidentiary hearings and trials, over 50 appeals and special actions and 12 jury trials. He is a Fellow of The American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, Certified Specialist in Family Law by the State Board of Arizona, and Judge Pro-tem for the Maricopa County Superior Court. He has presented at the Family Law Institute (For Better or For Worse) for 10 straight years and published a number of articles and presentations listed on his website.
Approximately three percent of American lawyers are board certified, and Mr. Everts is a member of a very select group who has taken the time to prove competence in their specialty area and earn board certification.
For more information on Attorney Steven H. Everts, please visit: http://www.udallshumway.com/
__________________
Udall Shumway PLC is a full service law firm serving the Phoenix-East Valley. With hundreds of years of combined legal experience, their attorneys understand the needs of consumers and are committed to providing honest, straightforward advice; creative legal solutions; and results-oriented representation. For more information about Udall Shumway PLC, please visit the Firm's website at www.udallshumway.com or contact Jim Alexander at 480-461-5300.
