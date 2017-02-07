 
Industry News





Patron Tickets Available for the 12th Annual Sole Sisters Luncheon to Benefit Greenwich United Way

This year's fundraiser will support the local United Way's leadership efforts in the areas of education, financial stability and health.
 
 
Jill Weiner and Jan Marchand
Spread the Word
GREENWICH, Conn. - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Patron tickets and underwriting opportunities are now available for the 12th Annual Sole Sisters Luncheon scheduled for April 25, at Greenwich County Club. Last year the event sold out before invitations, designed by Case Study Brands, were mailed. Arianna Huffington was the event keynote which raised close to $300,000 for critical human service needs.

In a letter to Patrons, 2017 Luncheon co-chairs Jamie Eisenberg, and Diane Viton wrote, "Each year the Sole Sisters select an area of concern, learn about the issue and then raises funds through our spring luncheon to invest in local services. This year the Sole Sisters are proud to support the Greenwich United Way's leadership efforts in supporting community solutions in the areas of education, financial stability and health".

Last Wednesday there was a planning meeting to discuss logistics, vendor boutique updates and options for this year's keynote speaker. During the meeting Greenwich United Way Board Chair, Karen Keegan, announced Jill Weiner and Jan Marchand as the newest Lifetime members of the Greenwich United Way Sole Sisters. Keegan detailed the commitment demonstrated from Weiner, a Greenwich United Way Board member, and Marchand, over the years as luncheon committee members. There will be a special mention during this year's event to celebrate the honor.

A link to purchase patron tickets in now live on the Greenwich United Way website (www.greenwichunitedway.org). Please email Director of Development, Jeremy Nappi, at Greenwich United Way for sponsorship and underwriting opportunities (jnappi@greenwichunitedway.org).

2017 Luncheon Co-Chairs

Jaime Eisenberg & Diane Viton

2017 Luncheon Committee Leaders:

Sara Allard, Travis Azous, Hillary Grogan, Kimberly Johnson, Karen Keegan, Cricket Lockhart, Jan Marchand, Jean Moore, Sarah Muir, Maria Murphy, Courtney Weil, Jill Weiner

Lifetime Sole Sisters

Maxine K. Armstrong, Philippa Whalen Burke, Patricia Burns, Keri Cameron, Amy Carbone, Laura Cunningham, Diane Darst*, Amanda Davis, Karen Keegan, Robbie Kestnbaum, Leslie Lee, Cricket Lockhart, Lisa Lori, Giovanna Miller, Kimberly Miller, Anne Sherrerd, Victoria Thorman, Susan Weis, Carol Winklevoss, Susan Wohlforth, Allison Wolowitz

*deceased

About The Greenwich United Way Sole Sisters

The Greenwich United Way Sole Sisters is a woman's initiative that raises money to serve a specific unmet human service need in the community. In the past, those services have supported children and youth and individuals in crisis, families and a general increased demand for basic human services in Greenwich.

About Greenwich United Way

The Greenwich United Way shares a name with approximately 1,400 other similar organizations across the nation, although the Greenwich, Connecticut division is a privately incorporated, locally governed, nonprofit agency. As a volunteer driven organization, the Greenwich United Way exists to help identify and address the human service needs specific to its local community and to create and affect meaningful solutions. Through various fundraising efforts, the organization is able to directly allocate the funds necessary to accomplish this goal. The Greenwich United Way also invests in and conducts collaborative efforts to address broad based community needs with partnering nonprofit agencies.

