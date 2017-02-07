News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Tax Expert and Advisor Barry G. Fowler, EA, Clears up Misunderstandings About Refunds
Houston, TX – February 13, 2017 – Barry G. Fowler, CEO of Taxation Solutions, posted a new blog on the company website entitled "5 New Tax Myths Debunked by IRS." Mr. Fowler shares information provided by the IRS in light of fear and confusion that tax refunds are not going to be distributed in a timely manner.
Fowler writes, "It's true that this tax season some taxpayers have been unaware of a new rule that requires the IRS to hold tax refunds for taxpayers who claim the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or the Additional Child Tax Credit." He adds, "As a result, the IRS has acknowledged that there are now a number of "misunderstandings and speculation about refunds." To help sort out the truth from the confusion, the IRS has issued a list of refund-related myths."
Apparently taxpayers are of the belief that all refunds are delayed. Fowler says, "Not true." He adds that, "Only the refunds of those Taxpayers who are affected by the new law the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) are being delayed. Taxpayers not claiming the EITC or the ACTC are not affected by the new law."
The entire blog can be read at http://www.taxationsolutions.net/
About Barry G. Fowler, EA
Barry G. Fowler founded Taxation Solutions out of a genuine concern for the IRS issues his clients face, many of whom are self-employed, contract employees, or entrepreneurs. For his contributions to his profession and expertise in tax resolution and financial planning, Fowler has been featured as one of America's Trendsetters on CBS and Yahoo, and as a Premier Expert in Inc. Magazine. He has been instrumental in helping hundreds of people resolve complex tax issues with the IRS.
Fowler is licensed to represent taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service, and is a longstanding member of several tax industry professional organizations:
Contact
CelebritySites
***@celebritysites.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse