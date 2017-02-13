 
BW/Cook Service Experts and ABC-57 News in South Bend Partner to Give a Family a Furnace

Second annual "Stay informed and stay warm" contest awards a brand new Lennox furnace
 
 
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- BW/Cook Service Experts (http://www.bwcook.com/) is once again partnering with ABC-57 News (http://www.abc57.com/) in South Bend to give away a brand new Lennox furnace. For the second year in a row, the television station is running its "Stay informed and stay warm" sweepstakes with BW/Cook Service Experts (http://www.bwcook.com/) in Elkhart, who is donating a $4,500 ML195 model furnace from Lennox with installation by one of their NATE-certified service technicians.

"We love our community, and are always excited to give back in any way we can. Heating and furnace repair is our business, so we jumped at the chance to help a family stay safe and warm during the winter months," said Mick Hoeflinger, General Manager of BW/Cook Service Experts Heating and Air Conditioning. "We were elated last year to partner with Lennox and ABC-57 News to give away a new furnace to a family in our local area, and we are excited to once again bring that warmth to our neighbors this year."

The furnace by Lennox, one of the industry's top names in home heating and cooling equipment, is also incredibly efficient with an annual fuel utilization efficiency (AFUE) rating of 95%, which means the winning family will lower their energy bills for years to come. BW/Cook Service Experts' service technicians will also walk the winners through the best operating techniques and offer helpful tips for staying warm with ongoing maintenance and proper attic insulation.

BW/Cook Service Experts is a sponsor for the varsity baseball team at Concord High School, and plans to sponsor several local teams this spring and summer, including the Eastside Little League located in South Bend.

"We have enjoyed being involved in our Elkhart and South Bend communities for more than 100 years. Because we care about helping our customers have comfortable homes, it's important to us to bring this extra comfort to a household that may be in need this season," added Hoeflinger.

To enter the "Stay informed and stay warm" furnace giveaway, tune into ABC-57 News weekdays at 5 p.m. through February 24 and watch for the code word. Then, log on and enter the code word at www.abc57.com. One entry per day is allowed using that day's code word.

BW/Cook Service Experts (http://www.bwcook.com/) is located at 25076 Leer Drive in Elkhart, and can be reached at (574) 218-0404 or www.BWCook.com. In addition to Elkhart, the company serves the communities of Berrien Springs, Goshen, Vandalia, Bristol, Edwardsburg, Granger, Wakarusa, White Pigeon, Union, Mishawaka, Cassopolis, Niles, South Bend, Bremen, Sodus, Saint Joseph, Benton Harbor, Riverside, and Osceola.

###

About Service Experts Heating & Air Conditioning North America

Founded in 1996, Service Experts is a leading provider of HVAC repair, maintenance, new equipment sales and related services to residential and commercial customers in 29 states in the U.S. and three provinces in Canada. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Service Experts is North America's largest heating and air conditioning service company, with 90 locations serving approximately 2,000 homes and businesses, on average, each working day. HVAC services include: residential HVAC service and replacement; ancillary residential home services, including plumbing, indoor air quality and energy audits; commercial HVAC service, maintenance and replacement for both light commercial customers and large-scale national retail accounts. For more information on Service Experts Heating & Air Conditioning sales, rebates, products and services, visit ServiceExperts.com or ServiceExperts.ca.

