 
News By Tag
* Data Center
* Colocation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hackensack
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987

Whitelabel ITSolutions Is Prepared to Handle All of Your Dedicated Server Needs

Help your IT team focus on more important tasks while we take care of all of your server needs.
 
HACKENSACK, N.J. - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- In need of a dedicated server? Whitelabel ITSolutions is here to handle any of your needs, whether big or small. With manage dedicated serves starting at $40 per month. Our clients stand to benefit from Whitelabel's lighting network, redundant network providers, and flexibility of Operating systems including Microsoft Windows, Ubuntu, CloudLinux platforms, as well as easy to use control panels such as Cpanel and Plesk.

Whitelabel ITSolutions offers many options for large clients while providing enterprise managed servers with Multiple CPU high memory and RAID resources. Want cluster or custom solution, that's no problem our dedicated team is prepared to meet all of you needs.

Established in 2015, WhitelabelITSolutions is one of the most reliable colocation hosting providers in the United States. With our main data centers in New Jersey, WhitelabelITSolutions is staffed with a certified team of engineers with a vision of delivering a fully integrated, trusted colocation hosting service. Whether you need a server to backup your data or a place to host your full IT infrastructure, WhitelabelITSolutions will be able to provide a plan for you all with an unparalleled 24/7 customer support available whenever and wherever our clients need it.

At WhitelabelITSolutions, we provide service to and for a wide array of clients, customized to their needs. Whether you need a server to backup your data or a place to host your full IT infrastructure, WhitelabelITSolutions will be able to provide a plan for you all with an unparalleled 24/7 customer support.

http://whitelabelitsolutions.com/

Contact
Whitelabel ITSolutions
***@whitelabelitsolutions.com
End
Source:
Email:***@whitelabelitsolutions.com
Posted By:***@whitelabelitsolutions.com Email Verified
Tags:Data Center, Colocation
Industry:Technology
Location:Hackensack - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Whitelabel ITSolutions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share