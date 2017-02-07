News By Tag
Bavarian Inn 'marching' to spring with three big events
Enjoy a tasting tour of some of Germany's most beloved wines as the Bavarian Inn Restaurant presents its ever-popular German Wine Dinner, which takes place Friday, March 3 at 6:30 p.m.
The Inn is teaming up with Fabiano Brothers to present an exclusive collection of fine German vintages for guests to enjoy, with commentary from the distributor's own sommelier, Belinda LaDouce. Bavarian Inn Executive Chef Phil Fahrenbruch, the 2012 Silver Plate Award winner, has planned a five-course feast featuring creative food and wine pairings.
The starter course is a Bavarian Inn "hausmade" soft pretzel with aged sharp cheddar beer cheese, accompanied by The Seeker Riesling from Germany's Mosel region. Next comes a serving of applewood smoked pork loin served over roasted leek and cauliflower purée, with a serving of Schmitt Söhne Piesporter Michelsberg.
Chef Fahrenbruch is also preparing beef rouladen with Bavarian Inn spätzle, accompanied by Bavarian Inn Dornfelder, a smooth-textured dry red varietal and one of Germany's most popular red wines. The dessert course is the Bavarian Inn's famous Viennese sacher torte, paired with Schmitt Söhne Relax Cool Red.
Cost for this special food and wine event is $60 per person.
Scrapbooking – long one of the most popular crafts in the nation – comes to the Bavarian Inn Restaurant March 17-19 as it presents its "Scrapbook Weekend 2017."
The event offers scrapbook creators and their fellow hobbyists the opportunity to get together for the weekend in a fun and creative atmosphere while experiencing Bavarian Inn food and hospitality.
The weekend restaurant package, priced at $199 per person, includes all meals from Friday evening through Sunday afternoon, the Bavarian Inn's pretzel-rolling experience, a 10% discount coupon valid all weekend at the Inn's Castle Shops, and upon departure Sunday afternoon, each guest will receive a 10-piece chicken meal value pack to bring home to friends and family. And, there will be plenty of time for scrapbooking and socializing – until 2 a.m. each evening.
Overnight accommodations are available at the Bavarian Inn Lodge at a discounted room rate of $154 plus 11% tax per night for up to four guests. "Scrapbook Weekend" attendees planning overnight stays should call 888-775-6343 for reservations, and reference group number 12E19B. Discount rate is based on room availability.
It's time for a little "Cocktail Therapy," the name of this "girls' night out" event coming Friday, March 31 beginning at 6 p.m. Guests and their gal-pals will enjoy a stress-free night of hors d'oeuves, dinner, makeup sessions, hands-on cocktail crafting, photo opportunities, a comedy act, and more. Guests can then partake in after-hours shopping with special discounts at Girl Talk, Calla Lilies, and Emile B's, all located at the nearby Frankenmuth River Place Shops.
The cost, $50 per person, includes dinner, activities, and a flight of martinis at the Bavarian Inn Restaurant plus a beverage while shopping at the River Place Shops.
Reservations and prepayment are required for all these events. For more information, call the Bavarian Inn at 1-800-BAVARIA or (989) 652-9941.
About Bavarian Inn Restaurant
Celebrating 125 years of service in 2013, the Bavarian Inn Restaurant has become a Michigan landmark. Generations of diners, lodgers and tourists from around the globe have discovered true Bavarian hospitality thanks to Dorothy and her late husband William "Tiny" Zehnder. Guests experience the old-world European charm of the Bavarian Inn – whether it's the famous chicken dinners, fresh baked goods or Michigan's greatest selection of German beer. Bavarian Inn also prides itself on being one of the top consumers of Pure Michigan agricultural products. Nestled within a backdrop of authentic German architecture, a variety of shops and other fun activities, a trip to Frankenmuth would not be complete without a visit to the Bavarian Inn Restaurant. Learn more at www.bavarianinn.com.
