Pasadena Chamber Recognizes Knightvest's Multi-Million Dollar Revitalization Efforts at Ashmore

-- The Pasadena Chamber of Commerce (PCC) honored Ashmore Apartments with the "Renovation of the Month" as part of its monthly beautification awards. The Chamber's retired professionals group, the Classic Club, looks for ways to recognize businesses that seek to improve the look and feel of Pasadena streets and ultimately contribute to the pride of the city. The beautification awards include new building of the month, landscaping of the month and renovation of the month."Our 2017 Beautification Coordinator for the Classic Club, Helen Barton, saw all of the efforts taking place at the Ashmore Apartments and made sure they were one of the first businesses nominated," said Roni Archer, PCC executive assistant. Archer, who serves as the Chamber's staff representative with the Chamber's retired professionals group added, "Their selection for the award is an acknowledgment that Ashmore Apartments is helping make Pasadena a more beautiful place to live and work. We are grateful for their efforts!"Ashmore Apartments, located at 4201 Fairmount Parkway ( https://www.google.com/ maps/place/4201+ Fairmont+Pkwy,+ Pas... ), is managed by Dallas-based Knightvest Management ( http://knightvest.com/ communities/ ashmore/ ) (Knightvest), a multifamily real estate investment management company. With a commitment to excellence, Knightvest recently poured multi-million dollar renovations into the apartment community. The updates include stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, glass-tile backsplash, granite countertops, a clubhouse, fitness center, pet park, resort-style pool, grilling stations and an onsite clothes care center.