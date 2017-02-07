News By Tag
Bosco Tech Partners with Charter School to Celebrate and Inspire During National Engineers Week
--Middle School Girls Will Be STEM School's Special Guests--
The younger students will sit in on presentations given by respected scientists and engineers, many of whom are Bosco Tech alumni. The guest speakers will cover a variety of topics related to the interesting world of engineering and science, highlighting the many exciting and diverse professional opportunities those fields offers.
"It's so important for students- and especially girls- to meet and listen to scientists and engineers who are impacting the STEM professions and our world," said Bosco Tech President Xavier Jimenez. "Currently, women make up only 29 percent of the science and engineering workforce. By hosting the Academia Avance middle school students, we hope to inspire these young ladies to consider the STEM fields as they plan for their university studies and future careers."
Representing companies like Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the speakers will cover topics as diverse as developing partnerships between engineering and business, creating space flight mechanisms, and designing cinematography special effects. Students, who will select the presentations of their choice, can ask questions about the speakers' companies, career pathways and university course work.
"Because Bosco Tech is a STEM-focused campus, Engineers Week is a natural fit for us," said President Xavier Jimenez. "Our students always enjoy learning about career fields that many are considering pursuing in the future, and having seasoned professionals in a variety of fields offering knowledgeable advice is an invaluable opportunity. This year, we hope our special guests from Academia Avance will also benefit from the experience."
Celebrating its sixty second year, Bosco Tech is an all-male Catholic high school that combines a rigorous college-preparatory program with a technology-focused education. The innovative STEM curriculum allows students to exceed university admission requirements while completing extensive integrated coursework in one of five applied science and engineering fields. Each year for the past several years, one hundred percent of the graduating class has earned college acceptances. Visit www.boscotech.edu for more information.
Academia Avance is a charter school located in Highland Park. For more information, visit www.academiaavance.org
