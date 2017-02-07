Simply Sue Speaks Global Booking Agency Announces Name Change to Remarkable! A Speakers Bureau

New Name Leverages and Reflects Company's Global Re-branding

-- Simply Sue Speaks Global Booking Agency announces new company name change to Remarkable! A Speakers Bureau. The company will remain headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.This name change is part of the broader rebranding that unveiled a redesigned website and logo. With this re-branding, Remarkable! A Speakers Bureau is focused on a continued commitment to exceptional customer experience by providing a stress-free way for event planners and clients to find and book the perfect speaker for any event. The company offers compelling storytellers, motivational masters, best selling authors, and award-winning entertainers to make your events Remarkable!Remarkable! A Speakers Bureau's objectives of the rebrand and website redesign expanded to include industry resources, specific topics for client services, conference management, training and seminars. Web visitors are encouraged to sign up for insightful blogs, monthly newsletters, industry information, tips and updates.Here is what clients are saying:"This is not a 'cookie cutter' speaker's bureau. They will listen to your needs, go above and beyond your expectations, and work WITH you to find just the right fit to inspire, motivate, entertain, and/or educate your audience." Larry G. Jones, 1st Class Corporate Entertainment"It's so easy booking Professional Speakers through this speakers bureau. They deliver exactly what they promise...WOW!We will continue to use and refer others to Remarkable! A Speakers Bureau." Sherry Waycaster, Program Director IAAP.Remarkable! A Speakers Bureau was founded in 2010 by CEO, Sue Falcone, who recognized the need for a speaker's bureau that would represent professional speakers, and provide the perfect speaker for clients who sought the best for their events with a personal "hands on" custom touch both for the client and the speaker.As a recognized visionary combined with her strength of being positive and bringing solutions for every need, Sue has established a company and team focused on:• Creating simpler and more successful lives• Giving 'exceptional' customer service• Matching You with the perfect speaker (s) for your event• Keeping relevant and current with the ever-changing audiences and technology of the future.End