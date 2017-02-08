Country(s)
Hitting the Bullseye: New App Predicts Pregnancy Risk, Goes Beyond Period Tracking
Cycle Technologies announces new "Dot" app for Android, using a precise, patent-pending technology to accurately identify a woman's pregnancy risk each day of her cycle by simply tracking her period dates.
Most apps in the marketplace calculate a woman's fertile days based on her average cycle lengths and can only be used for tracking. Dot uses leading-edge science and advanced statistics to personally predict the fertile period of a woman's menstrual cycle accurately, providing her with critical information that she can use to plan – or prevent - pregnancy. Dot recognizes that women's cycles can vary significantly and can be used by most women with cycles from 20 – 40 days.
A new survey conducted by Lab 42 indicates that 2/3 of women in the U.S. say they would use a fertility tracker if they knew it would work.
"Multiple health surveys tell us that women want birth control options without side effects. And Dot gives women an innovative, effective, and side effect-free family planning solution," said Leslie Heyer, Founder of Cycle Technologies.
The release of the Dot app is not only significant for women looking for new family planning options, it is also significant for those focused on women's reproductive health. Georgetown University Medical Center's Institute for Reproductive Health recently launched a first of its kind study to evaluate the efficacy of Dot in avoiding unplanned pregnancies using a protocol that allows researchers to compare the results to known efficacy rates of other family planning options.
The study could have global significance because multiple studies suggest that the main reason women stop using the birth control pill is side effects. If Dot can help women avoid pregnancy without the pill's high abandonment rate, it's a compelling alternative. The app would be especially useful in the developing world, where there is significant unmet family planning need. Global health experts estimate that 225 million women worldwide are not using effective family planning methods but want to avoid pregnancy.
Cycle Technologies developed the science and algorithm behind Dot in collaboration with global health experts from Georgetown University, Duke University and The Ohio State University. Dot is the only family planning app that relies solely on period start dates to determine a user's individual fertile days.
Cycle Technologies is a social impact company focused on women's health. The company's mission is to prevent unplanned pregnancies and help people have the families that they want when they are ready. Founded in 2002, Cycle technologies products are available in over 60 countries and apps are available to anyone in the world with a smartphone. Learn more at www.CycleTechnologies.com
Dynamic Optimal Timing (DOT) is a new family planning method. Developed in collaboration with global health experts, this patent-pending technology calculates an individual's personalized daily risk or chance of pregnancy simply by tracking their period start dates. Delivered through a smartphone app, Dot gives women actionable information that empowers them to effectively plan - or prevent - pregnancy. For more information, visit www.DotTheApp.com
