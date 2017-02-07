News By Tag
Goodwill Houston's Alternative Celebration for Valentine's Day
On this February 14th, Goodwill Houston invites community members to celebrate Valentine's Day by participating in its tongue-in-cheek campaign, Donate Your Ex's Stuff. Most retailers are specifically reaching out to those who are enjoying the wonders of romance. Goodwill is using the holiday as a way to help the broken hearted begin the healing process.
"Break-ups are never easy," stated Kym King, Vice President of Public Relations at Goodwill Houston. "Experts say that it can be helpful to get rid of the items that keep you stuck in the past. We are offering a way for people to get rid of both the emotional and the actual baggage that keeps them from moving forward."
Donating gently used, unwanted items that remind you of your ex—such as clothing, jewelry, or sporting goods—will support Goodwill Houston's programs and services in the community. Revenue from the sale of donated items allows Goodwill a way to help those with barriers to employment find jobs.
"Sure, we're having a little bit of fun at the expense of Valentine's Day. However, if it helps us help those we serve—we think people will take it in the good- natured way that we intend it. Hopefully, they will understand and join in the fun," said Charles Canton, Goodwill Houston's Vice President of Donated Goods, Retail.
Goodwill wishes those in happy relationships a very happy Valentine's Day, and encourages everyone else to clean out their closets and donate. They also ask people not to be malicious when donating. "Make sure the items are things that have been left behind with you, and not something that really should be returned to the ex," added Canton. All items donated to Goodwill Houston as part of Donate Your Ex's Stuff must be the sole property of the donor.
