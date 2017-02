Is Digitization of Manufacturing and IoT the New Industrial Revolution?

Are you ready for the fourth industrial revolution? Read this research article on traditional manufacturing challenges and how to prepare your facility for digitization and the world of industrial IoT!

--sayMany economists and technology consultants feel we are on the cusp of a new, fourth industrial revolution.We've had three industrial revolutions since the 1800s:• First Industrial Revolution: Early mechanization powered by water and steam.• Second Industrial Revolution: Assembly-line mass production powered by electricity.• Third Industrial Revolution: Computer-aided design (CAD) and automation powered by digital technologySo what would 'power' a Fourth Industrial Revolution?The Boston Consulting Group has identified nine key technologies that it calls theof our fourth industrial revolution:• Autonomous Robots• Simulation• Horizontal and Vertical System Integration• The Industrial Internet of Things• Cyber Security• The Cloud• Additive Manufacturing• Augmented Reality• Big Data and AnalyticsHow would we describe a Fourth Industrial Revolution? Looking into the crystal ball, we can see many possibilities. Product technology platforms first developed in the consumer space will enter more and more industrial markets, changing the way manufacturers interact with customers and products in the field. Artificial intelligence and robotics will extend our abilities to research and develop new products and technology. And immersive virtual reality will allow us to visualize information and new ideas as never before.Let's take a look at each of these building blocks one-by-one:What is it?Robots that can access vast amounts of data and analytics to make well-informed decisions quickly.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bxzGCNaOEEIExamples include:• Factory robots that work side-by-side with human workers ( https://formaspace.com/ articles/manufacturing/ robot-compa... ) or replace them on the factory floor.• Google's experimental, autonomous driving cars.What is it?Use of computer software programs that allow the creation of virtual models to examine complex systems under different conditions.Examples include:• Computer simulation of prototype aircraft or rocket's performance in flight before building a physical prototype.• Computer simulation of traffic flows on congested roads and freeways during different conditions.• Computer simulation of factory production, such as worker and material movements during assembly operations.What is it?Horizontal System integration refers to increasing the number of product lines or service offerings in the marketplace. Vertical System Integration refers to taking on increasing amounts of a product manufacturing ( https://formaspace.com/ industrial-workbenches/ manufacturi... ) process.Examples include:Amazon acquiring a fleet of aircrafts to deliver customer orders is an example of Vertical System Integration.Google providing a suite of online services ranging from word-processing to shopping is an example of Horizontal System Integration.What is it?Read more... https://formaspace.com/articles/manufacturing/digitization-of-manufacturing-and-industrial-iot/?utm_source=prlog&utm_medium=content&utm_campaign=article-112216