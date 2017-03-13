 
News By Tag
* Bone Regeneration
* Scaffolds
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New Rochelle
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987


New Study Compares Bone-Inducing Properties of 3D-Printed Mineralized Scaffolds

 
 
Tissue Engineering Part A
Tissue Engineering Part A
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Bone Regeneration
* Scaffolds

Industry:
* Medical

Location:
* New Rochelle - New York - US

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- A new study of bone formation from stem cells seeded on 3D-printed bioactive scaffolds combined with different mineral additives showed that some of the scaffold mineral composites induced bone-forming activity better than others. The properties and potential to use these bioactive scaffolds in bone regeneration applications are discussed in an article published in Tissue Engineering, Part A, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com/). The article is available free on the Tissue Engineering (http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/ten.tea.2016.0418) website until March 13, 2017.

Ethan Nyberg, Alexandra Rindone, Amir Dorafshar, and Warren Grayson, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, examined the print quality of several different composite 3D-printed bone scaffolds. In the article entitled "Comparison of 3D-Printed Poly-ε-caprolactone Scaffolds Functionalized with Tricalcium Phosphate, Hydroxyapatite, Bio-Oss, or Decellularized Bone Matrix (http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/ten.tea.2016.0418)," they report on the mechanical and structural properties of the various porous scaffolds, to which they added adipose-derived stem cells. The researchers then assessed the bone-inducing properties of each hybrid scaffold, measuring osteoblast formation, calcium content, and collagen expression.

"In the continuum of materials used to regenerate bone, harnessing the power of both biomaterial scaffolds and known crystalline bone regeneration materials provides maximal flexibility in therapy," says Tissue Engineering Co-Editor-in-Chief Peter C. Johnson, MD, Principal, MedSurgPI, LLC and President and CEO, Scintellix, LLC, Raleigh, NC.

About the Journal
Tissue Engineering (http://www.liebertpub.com/ten) is an authoritative peer-reviewed journal published monthly online and in print in three parts: Part A, the flagship journal published 24 times per year; Part B: Reviews, published bimonthly, and Part C: Methods, published 12 times per year. Led by Co-Editors-In-Chief Antonios G. Mikos, PhD, Louis Calder Professor at Rice University, Houston, TX, and Peter C. Johnson, MD, Principal, MedSurgPI, LLC and President and CEO, Scintellix, LLC, Raleigh, NC, the Journal brings together scientific and medical experts in the fields of biomedical engineering, material science, molecular and cellular biology, and genetic engineering. Tissue Engineering is the official journal of the Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine International Society (TERMIS). Complete tables of content and a sample issue may be viewed online at the Tissue Engineering website.

About the Publisher
Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com/) is a privately held, fully integrated media company known for establishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in many promising areas of science and biomedical research, including Stem Cells and Development, Human Gene Therapy, and Advances in Wound Care. Its biotechnology trade magazine, GEN (Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News (http://www.genengnews.com/)), was the first in its field and is today the industry's most widely read publication worldwide. A complete list of the firm's 80 journals, books, and newsmagazines is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers website.

Media Contact
Kathryn Ryan
914-740-2250
kryan@liebertpub.com
End
Source:Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers
Email:***@liebertpub.com Email Verified
Tags:Bone Regeneration, Scaffolds
Industry:Medical
Location:New Rochelle - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Mary Ann Libert, Inc., publishers News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share