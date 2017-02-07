 
Apex Review Of My River Sanctuary (Robin Bower)

A timely, hard-hitting, skillfully crafted, enthralling read.
 
Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- My River Sanctuary

Robin Bower

ISBN: 9781512183245

Reviewed By Amber Wright

Official Apex Reviews Rating:   5 Stars

Having grown up on the banks of the Swan River in Perth, Western Australia, Kim's Chinese roots extend all the way back to the nation's first prospectors. Suddenly in the midst of a mining boom, Kim draws on her ancestral lineage in her efforts to rebuild her father's urban farm; however, when she partners with Ara, an Afghan refugee, to do so, she faces considerable backlash from the community. Will Kim and her family survive the swelling tide of cultural and political backlash?

Timely, hard-hitting, and skillfully crafted, My River Sanctuary is an enthralling read. In it, author Robin Bower masterfully combines vivid, realistic characters with a compelling story line to relate a poignant tale that may hit a little too close to home for many readers. Given the current political and cultural climate not only in America, but worldwide, My River Sanctuary delves deep into the strident xenophobic, jingoistic conversation being held in nations across globe. If the purpose of art & literature is to provoke and unsettle, then Robin Bower is the consummate disruptor – a much needed one for this day and age.

A highly recommended read.
Email Verified
Tags:My River Sanctuary, Robin Bower, Apex Reviews
Industry:Books
Location:United States
Subject:Products
