BLACKLISTERS Tests Utmost Depth Of Belief And Character
Zachary Arnold is a college student pursuing his major in Theatre. Favorite roles include "Spirit" in Nonfat Soy Peppermint Mocha Latte..with Sprinkles, for which he recently received the Broadway World Award for Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)
Jaren Navenma is a resident theatre-maker. He has performed, written, and directed mainly with Brelby Theatre Company. His recent writing credits include Last Minute andTawa's Rising. As an actor, he has been seen as Lennox in Macbeth, Laurie in Little Women: The Musical, and Player in Postcards from the Apocalypse.
Sanchez discovered theater in high school where his first performance was playing the role of Boq in the Wizard of Oz. His first experience out of high school was with Brelby in The Oz Chronicles.
"The thing about Malik," said Sanchez, "is that he is a thinker. He thinks and cares yet never seems to truly be able to save those he cares about, yet he tries to logic and think his way out of what can be considered a very stressful situation."
"Judd is Emma's little brother who is very naïve," Arnold explained. "He grew up only knowing this dystopian world yet still remains kind and caring."
"Runt is a border line psychopath/sociopath,"
"This show dives into a world where the utmost depth of a persons beliefs and character are tested," Navenma remarked. "It makes you think and shows the true value of art in the world and in each individuals' creativity."
Brelby partners with local downtown Glendale businesses to offer more options for audience members. By showing their digital ticket, audiences can receive 10% off of their bill at the Hop Stop Diner, 10% off of any entrée at Haus Murphy's Restaurant, and 10% off of a customer's bill at the Olde Towne Glendale (OTG) Beer & Wine Bar or the Gaslight Inn.
Blacklisters plays Feb 17-18, 24-25 and March 3-4 at 7:30pm and at 2pm Feb 19 and 26. Tickets are available by visiting the official web site at brelby.com/tickets. General admission is $15 per performance. Admission to Blacklisters is included in the benefits of Brelby's ShowGO subscription:
Cassandra Symonds
