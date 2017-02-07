 
News By Tag
* BLACKLISTERS
* Brelby Theatre Company
* Historic Downtown Glendale
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Glendale
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987


BLACKLISTERS Tests Utmost Depth Of Belief And Character

 
 
Zachary Arnold and Brenna Jackson
Zachary Arnold and Brenna Jackson
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* BLACKLISTERS
* Brelby Theatre Company
* Historic Downtown Glendale

Industry:
* Arts

Location:
* Glendale - Arizona - US

Subject:
* Events

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Brandon Sanchez was born from immigrant parents, "who," he said, "wanted to give their children the best chance at life. For them, being born an American citizen was what could allow the chance for that because America is the land of opportunity."

Zachary Arnold is a college student pursuing his major in Theatre. Favorite roles include "Spirit" in Nonfat Soy Peppermint Mocha Latte..with Sprinkles, for which he recently received the Broadway World Award for Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional), Something Something Snetsky in Fools.

Jaren Navenma is a resident theatre-maker. He has performed, written, and directed mainly with Brelby Theatre Company. His recent writing credits include Last Minute andTawa's Rising. As an actor, he has been seen as Lennox in Macbeth, Laurie in Little Women: The Musical, and Player in Postcards from the Apocalypse.

Sanchez discovered theater in high school where his first performance was playing the role of Boq in the Wizard of Oz. His first experience out of high school was with Brelby in The Oz Chronicles.

"The thing about Malik," said Sanchez, "is that he is a thinker. He thinks and cares yet never seems to truly be able to save those he cares about, yet he tries to logic and think his way out of what can be considered a very stressful situation."

"Judd is Emma's little brother who is very naïve," Arnold explained. "He grew up only knowing this dystopian world yet still remains kind and caring."

"Runt is a border line psychopath/sociopath," Navenma said. "He thrives in the world which the play is written due to his aggressive tendencies and conviction to his beliefs."

"This show dives into a world where the utmost depth of a persons beliefs and character are tested," Navenma remarked. "It makes you think and shows the true value of art in the world and in each individuals' creativity."

Brelby partners with local downtown Glendale businesses to offer more options for audience members. By showing their digital ticket, audiences can receive 10% off of their bill at the Hop Stop Diner, 10% off of any entrée at Haus Murphy's Restaurant, and 10% off of a customer's bill at the Olde Towne Glendale (OTG) Beer & Wine Bar or the Gaslight Inn.

Blacklisters plays Feb 17-18, 24-25 and March 3-4 at 7:30pm and at 2pm Feb 19 and 26. Tickets are available by visiting the official web site at brelby.com/tickets. General admission is $15 per performance. Admission to Blacklisters is included in the benefits of Brelby's ShowGO subscription: brelby.com/showgo. The Brelby Playhouse is located at 7154 N 58th Dr, Glendale, AZ 85301.

Contact
Cassandra Symonds
***@universalaccessproductions.org
End
Source:Brelby Theatre Company
Email:***@universalaccessproductions.org Email Verified
Tags:BLACKLISTERS, Brelby Theatre Company, Historic Downtown Glendale
Industry:Arts
Location:Glendale - Arizona - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Universal Access Productions News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share